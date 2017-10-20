Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ajinomoto to build new plant for manufacturing and packaging of seasonings

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says co plans to build a new plant for manufacturing and packaging seasonings and other products on the premises of co's Tokai Plant, in accordance with the details announced in co's Sept. 29, 2017 press release .Says investment amount of about 15 billion yen in total .Says construction will be started in November 2017 and be completed in second half of fiscal 2019 .

Ajinomoto fully acquires Turkey-based food firm

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>:Says it acquires 50 percent stake in a Turkey-based food firm on Aug. 17 (local time).Says acquisition price is about 181 million Turkish liras (about 5.67 billion yen) .Says it holds 100 percent stake in the firm, up from 50 percent .

Ajinomoto unit AGF to acquire licenses trademarks

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says its unit AGF enters into agreement to acquire licenses trademarks and co-ownership trademark from Jacobs Douwe Egberts B.V, at totaling 225 million euro .To apply for registration of trademarks' transfer on Nov. 1.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha to dissolve Nigeria-based JV with Ajinomoto

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Ltd <2875.T>: Says it to dissolve and liquidate a Nigeria-based JV MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED, with Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> .Says MARUCHAN AJINOMOTO NIGERIA LIMITED is engaged in manufacture and sale of instant noodles.

Ajinomoto says application of IFRS

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>: Says it to apply International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as the new accounting method, to replace the current Japan generally accepted accounting principles .Says IFRS effective from the financial report for FY ending March 2017.

Ajinomoto to retire 11.9 mln treasury shares

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> : Says it plans to retire 11.9 million shares of its common stock on Aug. 9 .Says the total shares outstanding 571.9 million shares after the retirement.

Ajinomoto buys 11.9 mln shares back for 30 bln yen

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T> :Says it bought 11.9 million shares back for around 30 billion yen in total, from May 11 to July 12.

Ajinomoto will begin sales of cup noodles in Peru and nearby markets - Nikkei<2802.T>

Nikkei: Ajinomoto will begin sales of cup noodles in Peru and nearby markets - Nikkei . Ajinomoto aims to boost food business revenue in South America and Southeast Asia to $4.87 billion in fiscal 2020 - Nikkei .

House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei

: House Foods Group sees profit of around 1.5 bln yen ($13.8 mln)associated with planned takeover of Gaban in current FY through March 2017- Nikkei . House Foods Group plans to turn Gaban, now a unit of seasoning giant Ajinomoto, into a wholly owned subsidiary through a tender offer - Nikkei . House Foods bracing for a 77% plunge in its group net profit to 5.3 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei . House Foods plans to amortize the cost of acquiring Gaban's trademark over a period of more than 30 years- Nikkei . House Foods expects to pay 6.5 billion yen for Gaban, while Gaban's net asset value stood at 8.9 billion yen as of the end of March- Nikkei Source (http://s.nikkei.com/25D53ea) Further company coverage: [2801.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

Ajinomoto to repurchase shares worth up to 30 bln yen

Ajinomoto Co Inc <2802.T>: Says to repurchase up to 15 million shares, representing a 2.58 percent stake . Says share repurchase up to 30 billion yen in total .Says repurchase period from May 11 to July 29.