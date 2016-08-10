Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Menlo Therapeutics signs license agreement with Japan Tobacco, Torii Pharma for NK-1 receptor antagonist

Menlo Therapeutics Inc : Menlo Therapeutics signs exclusive license agreement with Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceuticals for development and commercialization of NK-1 receptor antagonist in Japan . Entered into license agreement with Japan Tobacco Inc. and Torii Pharmaceutical for development,commercialization of serlopitant in Japan .JT,Torii to pay co upfront licensing fees,payments upon achievement of certain milestones, royalties based on future sales in Japan.

Japan Tobacco gets 40 pct stake in National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C for $510 mln

Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T>: Says it got 40 percent stake in National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C from Ethiopian government for $510 million .Says National Tobacco Enterprise Ethiopia S.C is engaged in production and sales of the tobacco brand "Nyala".

R&I affirms Japan Tobacco Inc's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook

Japan Tobacco Inc <2914.T> : Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" .Says rating outlook stable.

Japan Tobacco intends to appeal UK's "plain packaging" ruling

Japan Tobacco International <2914.T>: Intends to appeal against decision of High Court in London to reject its legal challenge to UK legislation introducing plain packaging for tobacco products Further company coverage: [2914.T] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136).

Japan Tobacco to issue dollar-denominated corporate bonds

Japan Tobacco Inc:To issue dollar-denominated corporate bonds worth $750 million, on April 13.The bonds are each with issue price at $99.976 per face value of $100, maturity date April 13, 2021 and coupon rate 2.00 pct per annum.To issue dollar-denominated corporate bonds worth $500 million, on April 13.The bonds are each with issue price at $99.879 per face value of $100, maturity date April 13, 2026 and coupon rate 2.80 pct per annum.

Japan Tobacco issues consolidated full-year outlook and dividend forecast for FY 2016

Japan Tobacco Inc:Says it issued the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 2,200,000 million yen for the FY ending Dec. 2016.Operating profit of 566,000 million yen.Says earning per share outlook at 222.82 yen.Issued mid-year dividend forecast of 64 yen per share and year-end dividend forecast of 64 yen per share for FY ending Dec. 2016.

Japan Tobacco completes acquisition of Natural American Spirit Business outside the United States

Japan Tobacco Inc:The JT Group has completed the acquisition of the Natural American Spirit business outside the United States.Says the acquisition plan was announced on Sep. 29, 2015.

Japan Tobacco Inc - Big Tobacco faces blow as top court adviser backs EU law - Reuters

Japan Tobacco Inc:An adviser to Europe's highest court said an EU law on cigarettes was valid, rebuffing a challenge from Philip Morris International PM.N and British American Tobacco BATS.L, though the court still has to deliver a final ruling - RTRS.The opinion, if adopted by the court in Luxembourg, would be a blow to Big Tobacco companies, which had lobbied vigorously against what was seen as some of the world's strictest anti-tobacco legislation. - RTRS.In a majority of cases, opinions of the court advisers are reflected in the final ruling, which should follow in the coming months. - RTRS."(The advocate general) considers the EU tobacco directive of 2014 to be valid," the opinion published on Wednesday said. - RTRS."The EU legislature did not exceed the considerable latitude to be given to it in ensuring that tobacco and related products may be placed on the market under uniform conditions throughout the EU without losing sight of the fundamental objective of a high level of health protection." - RTRS.The EU Tobacco Products Directive (TPD) was adopted in May 2014 and comes into force next year. Key provisions include the standardisation of packaging, a prohibition by 2020 on menthol cigarettes and special rules for e-cigarettes. - RTRS.Philip Morris and British American, as well as Japan Tobacco International & Imperial Tobacco Group are challenging the legality of the UK plain packaging law in separate proceedings - RTRS.

Japan Tobacco raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2015

Japan Tobacco Inc:Raised year-end dividend forecast to 64 yen per share from 54 yen per share for FY ending Dec. 2015.