J.Front Retailing Co Ltd (3086.T)

J.Front Retailing says merger between units

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says its wholly owned subsidiary JFRSERVICE. will merge with its wholly owned subsidiaries JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. on Sep. 1 .Says JFROS Co Ltd and JFR CONSULTING Co., Ltd. will dissolve and JFRSERVICE. will remain after merger.

J.Front Retailing says merger of two units

J.Front Retailing <3086.T>: Says a Tokyo-based department store wholly owned subsidiary will merge with an Osaka-based real estate lease wholly owned subsidiary on Sep. 1 .Says the Tokyo-based subsidiary will remain and the Osaka-based subsidiary will dissolve after merger.

J.Front Retailing Shunichi Samura to resign

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:Says Shunichi Samura to resign as chairman.Planned effective May 26.

J.Front Retailing to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

J.Front Retailing Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share, for the FY ended Feb. 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of Feb. 29.Dividend payment date May 6.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 13 yen per share disclosed on Dec. 25, 2015.