Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd (3099.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Isetan Mitsukoshi to establish mail-order food sales JV with Oisix- Nikkei

Nikkei- : Isetan Mitsukoshi will establish mail-order food sales joint venture with Oisix; Isetan Mitsukoshi to take 51% stake, Oisix holding 49%- Nikkei .Supermarket Unit Isetan Mitsukoshi Food Service's Mail Order food sales department will be spun off to create the venture- Nikkei.

Isetan Mitsukoshi plans for commercial complex in Philippines - Nikkei

Nikkei: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings will work with compatriot Nomura Real Estate Holdings to develop commercial-residential facilities in Philippines - Nikkei .Property to be built in Suburb Of Capital, Manila, is slated for partial opening as early as 2022, Project costs to be about 50 billion Yen - Nikkei.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' operating profit likely fell 50 pct for April-June qtr - Nikkei

Nikkei: Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' operating profit likely fell 50 pct to around 6 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Isetan mitsukoshi holdings' sales fell an estimated 5 pct on the year to 295 billion yen or so for the April-June quarter - Nikkei.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings transfers shares of IID

IID Inc:Says Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings transfers its holding shares in IID Inc to its wholly owned subsidiary ISETAN MITSUKOSHI INNOVATIONS.Says Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings holds no shares of IID Inc and ISETAN MITSUKOSHI INNOVATIONS holds 13.32 pct voting rights (653,100 shares) in IID Inc, up from 0 pct, after transaction.Effective April 1.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings to transfer business to subsidiary

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:Says to transfer investment business to a new wholly owned subsidiary that established on Jan. 20 in Japan.Planned effective April 1.

R&I affirms Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings 's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,310,000 million yen from 1,300,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 37,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 39,000 million yen from 35,000 million yen.Net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast increased to 27,000 million yen from 25,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 68.50 yen from 63.43 yen.Comments the sales increase is the main reason for the forecast.

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016

Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 6 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for FY ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 4.Says latest dividend forecast was 5 yen per share.