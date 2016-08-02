Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>: Says its unit Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd plans to close two department stores and to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old . Says offering period from Aug. 2 to Sep. 30 . Says the company expects 350 employees to take up the offer .Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Oct. 15.

Nikkei: Seven & i Holdings to turn catalog shopping unit, Nissen Holdings, into wholly owned subsidiary to streamline operations - Nikkei .If plan goes through, Nissen would be delisted as early as this year; Seven & i will then consider downsizing the operations - Nikkei.

: Seven & I Holdings' U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post a record-high annual operating profit of $682.6 million in 2016 - Nikkei . 7-Eleven, which operates about 8,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada, plans to add 200 new locations this year - Nikkei . 7-Eleven's capital expenditures are budgeted at around $1.65 billion for this year , up by roughly $300 million from a year earlier - Nikkei . Although strong yen will erode value of 7-Eleven's earnings to its parent company, Seven & I forecasts growth in both sales and profit this FY- NIKKEI Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1UpKOW2) Further company coverage: [3382.T][SILC.UL] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780).

: Japan's Seven & i Holdings denies it offered to buy U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands, says not interested (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu) ((Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>: Says its subsidiary 7-Eleven, Inc to buy gas station and convenience stores in U.S from CST Brands, Inc .Says transaction planned effective in early July.

7-Eleven Inc: Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST Brands, Inc. . signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands . agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 . asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over medium to long-term . signed an agreement to acquire stores from cst brands . Agreement will have minimal effect on co's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 .Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in California and Wyoming.

Nikkei:Seven & I Holdings to offer honorary adviser post to Toshifumi Suzuki, who will step down as CEO at general shareholders meeting Thursday - Nikkei.

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Says Toshifumi Suzuki to resign as chairman and CEO, as well as Noritoshi Murata to resign as president.Appoints Ryuichi Isaka as president.Effective May 26.

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Says Toshifumi Suzuki resigns from position of chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effective date undetermined.

Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Subsidiary 7-Eleven, Inc. to acquire 148 convenience stores from Imperial Oil Limited in late 2016.