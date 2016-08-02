Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd (3382.T)
4,634JPY
7:00am BST
¥-12 (-0.26%)
¥4,646
¥4,640
¥4,660
¥4,618
2,277,200
2,146,610
¥4,891
¥4,148
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Seven & i Holdings unit to close two department stores and offer early-retirement program
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>: Says its unit Sogo & Seibu Co Ltd plans to close two department stores and to offer an early-retirement program to employees, who are above 45 years old . Says offering period from Aug. 2 to Sep. 30 . Says the company expects 350 employees to take up the offer .Says the employees who take up the offer will retire on Oct. 15. Full Article
Seven & i Holdings looks to turn Nissen into wholly owned unit - Nikkei
Nikkei: Seven & i Holdings to turn catalog shopping unit, Nissen Holdings, into wholly owned subsidiary to streamline operations - Nikkei .If plan goes through, Nissen would be delisted as early as this year; Seven & i will then consider downsizing the operations - Nikkei. Full Article
Seven & I Holdings' U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post annual operating profit of $682.6 mln in 2016 - Nikkei
: Seven & I Holdings' U.S. convenience store unit is expected to post a record-high annual operating profit of $682.6 million in 2016 - Nikkei . 7-Eleven, which operates about 8,500 stores in the U.S. and Canada, plans to add 200 new locations this year - Nikkei . 7-Eleven's capital expenditures are budgeted at around $1.65 billion for this year , up by roughly $300 million from a year earlier - Nikkei . Although strong yen will erode value of 7-Eleven's earnings to its parent company, Seven & I forecasts growth in both sales and profit this FY- NIKKEI Source - (http://s.nikkei.com/1UpKOW2) Further company coverage: [3382.T][SILC.UL] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780). Full Article
Japan's Seven & i denies bid for CST Brands, says not interested
: Japan's Seven & i Holdings denies it offered to buy U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands, says not interested (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu) ((Ritsuko.Ando@thomsonreuters.com;)). Full Article
Seven & i Holdings unit to buy properties
Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd <3382.T>: Says its subsidiary 7-Eleven, Inc to buy gas station and convenience stores in U.S from CST Brands, Inc .Says transaction planned effective in early July. Full Article
7-Eleven to buy 79 stores from CST brands
7-Eleven Inc: Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST Brands, Inc. . signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands . agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 . asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over medium to long-term . signed an agreement to acquire stores from cst brands . Agreement will have minimal effect on co's consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017 .Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in California and Wyoming. Full Article
Seven & I Holdings to offer honorary adviser post to CEO Toshifumi Suzuki - Nikkei
Nikkei:Seven & I Holdings to offer honorary adviser post to Toshifumi Suzuki, who will step down as CEO at general shareholders meeting Thursday - Nikkei. Full Article
Seven & I Holdings announces change of chairman and CEO and president
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Says Toshifumi Suzuki to resign as chairman and CEO, as well as Noritoshi Murata to resign as president.Appoints Ryuichi Isaka as president.Effective May 26. Full Article
Seven & I Holdings announces resignation of chairman and CEO
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Says Toshifumi Suzuki resigns from position of chairman of the board and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company with effective date undetermined. Full Article
Seven & I Holdings subsidiary to acquire stores
Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd:Subsidiary 7-Eleven, Inc. to acquire 148 convenience stores from Imperial Oil Limited in late 2016. Full Article
UPDATE 2-Overseas push drives profit growth at Japan's Uniqlo, 7-Eleven owners
* Uniqlo overseas oper profit up 95.4 pct, domestic down 6.4 pct