Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Kuraray to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL
Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says it to merge unit KURARAY CHEMICAL on Jan. 1, 2017 .Says the unit to be dissolved after merger. Full Article
R&I affirms Kuraray's rating at "A+" and says positive outlook
Kuraray Co Ltd <3405.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "A+" .Says rating outlook changed to positive from stable. Full Article
Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei
: Kuraray seen boosting profit in first half - Nikkei . Kuraray is expected to turn in a group operating profit of just over 32 bln yen ($311 mln) for the January-June half - Nikkei .Kuraray's sales apparently shrank 5 pct to about 250 bln yen for January-June half - Nikkei. Full Article
Kuraray to merge wholly owned subsidiary
Kuraray Co Ltd:To merge a wholly owned Japan-based subsidiary that engaged in preparation of hard carbon anode material.Subsidiary to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective April 1, 2016. Full Article
Kuraray to transfer shares to KUREHA
Kuraray Co Ltd:To transfer all shares owned by Kuraray in the joint venture (KBMJ) engaged in lithium-ion batteries (LiB) materials business established by ITOCHU Corporation, Kuraray Co Ltd, KUREHA CORP and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, to KUREHA by the end of Jan. 2016. Full Article
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
