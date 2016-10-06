Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

JFE Engineering secures biomass power plant project - Nikkei

Nikkei: JFE Engineering secures biomass power plant project - Nikkei . JFE Engineering secures contract estimated at $173 million to $192 million from company backed by Mitsubishi Paper Mills and Oji Holdings unit - Nikkei .JFE Engineering secures contract to build a biomass power plant fueled by wood chips, coconuts and coal in japan's Aomori Prefecture - Nikkei.

Oji Holdings to report operating profit of about 18 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei

Nikkei: Oji Holdings will likely report a group operating profit of roughly 18 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei . Oji Holdings expected to report sales of about 360 billion yen for the April-June quarter, largely unchanged from a year earlier - Nikkei .Oji Holdings foresees operating profit dropping 2% to 72 billion yen on a slight dip in sales to 1.43 trillion yen for fiscal 2016 - Nikkei.

Oji Holdings to retire treasury shares

Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T> : Says it will retire 50 million shares (4.69 pct of outstanding) of its common stock on May 31 .Says the total shares outstanding 1,014.4 million shares after the retirement.

Oji Holdings announces change of corporate auditor

Oji Holdings Corp <3861.T> :Appoints PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective June 29.

Oji Holdings subsidiary to set up joint venture with Chuetsu Pulp & Paper

Oji Holdings Corp:A Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary to set up a joint venture in Tokyo with two subsidiaries of Chuetsu Pulp & Paper on May 1.The joint venture with registered capital of 100 million yen to be engaged in holding business.The subsidiary of Oji Holdings to hold 55 pct stake, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper to hold 45 pct stake in the joint venture.

Oji Holdings expects extraordinary profit for Q3 2016 and extraordinary loss for Q4 2016; lowers consolidated full-year net profit outlook for FY 2016

Oji Holdings Corp:Expects to record 8.2 billion yen gain on sales of investment securities as extraordinary profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2016.Expects to record 3 billion yen impairment loss extraordinary loss for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2016.Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue as 1,530,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Reaffirmed operating profit forecast as 70,000 million yen.Reaffirmed ordinary profit forecast as 65,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 34,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 25.29 yen from 34.40 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 1,491.76 billion yen, net profit of 36.23 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.