Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Paper Industries to sell entire 50 pct stake in North Pacific Paper at $40 mln

Nippon Paper Industries <3863.T>:Says it will sell entire 50 percent stake in North Pacific Paper Company, LLC at $40 million to Weyerhaeuser Company on Oct. 28.

Nippon Paper Industries is expected to report an operating profit of slightly over 11 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei

: Nippon Paper Industries co ltd is expected to report an operating profit of slightly over 11 billion yen for the April-September half - Nikkei . Nippon Paper's sales for the first half are seen falling 4% to about 480 billion yen, around 10 billion yen less than forecast- Nikkei .Nippon Paper Industries for full year through March, the co projects a 41% jump in operating profit to 32 billion yen- Nikkei.

Nippon Paper Industries plans sale of properties for 8,150 mln yen

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> :Says it plans to sell six Tokyo-based properties for 8,150 million yen in total, on March 31, 2017.

Nippon Paper Industries building production facility for cellulose nanofiber-Nikkei<3863.T>

Nikkei: Nippon Paper Industries building production facility for cellulose nanofiber-Nikkei . Nippon Paper Industries to spend over $9.96 million to construct the facility with annual output capacity of 30 tons at Gotsu Mill in Shimane Prefecture-Nikkei .

Nippon Paper Industries operating profit for April-June quarter seen up 5 pct on the year - Nikkei<3863.T>

Nikkei : Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T> expected to report group operating profit of around $43.8 million for April-June quarter, up 5% on year - Nikkei .For April-June quarter, Nippon Paper sees sales slipping around 5% to about 240 billion yen - Nikkei.

Nippon Paper Industries new unit to take over business from Weyerhaeuser for $285 mln

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd <3863.T>: Says its to set up a new unit in U.S to take over liquid paper container base paper business from U.S-based co Weyerhaeuser Company .Says transaction price $285 million.

Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging business to Nippon for $285 mln in cash

Weyerhaeuser Co : Expects to use a substantial portion of estimated $225 million after-tax proceeds for repayment of debt . Transaction includes one mill located in Longview, Wash., with an annual capacity of 280,000 tons . Transaction creates significant value for Weyerhaeuser shareholders . Weyerhaeuser liquid packaging board mill and Nippon Paper Industries will continue to operate separately until transaction closes .Weyerhaeuser to sell liquid packaging board business to Nippon Paper Industries for $285 million in cash.

Nippon Paper has agreed to acquire paper cup and carton business of Weyerhaeuser - Nikkei

: Nippon Paper Industries has agreed to acquire paper cup and carton business of Weyerhaeuser in a deal valued at about 30 bln yen ($283 mln)- Nikkei . Nippon Paper will establish unit by Sept end, buying Weyerhaeuser's facilities in Washington State, sales offices in Japan, U.S. And South Korea - Nikkei .Nippon Paper will also take on about 500 employees - Nikkei.

Nippon Paper Industries announces business alliance with Tokushu Tokai Paper

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd:Formed a business alliance with Tokushu Tokai Paper on April 25.Nippon Paper Industries and Tokushu Tokai Paper to jointly set up a company, holding 35 pct and 65 pct stake respectively in it.Nippon Paper Industries to invest 6,250 million yen in the new company.Tokushu Tokai Paper to transfer business to the new company.The new company to be engaged in production, processing and sale of paper pulp and management of subsidiaries.

Nippon Paper Industries lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 1,030,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 25,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 20,000 mln yen from 30,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 1,000 mln yen from 15,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 8.64 yen from 129.58 yen.Says extraordinary losses as main reason for the forecast.