Nufarm extends agreements with Sumitomo Chemical Co​

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nufarm Ltd ::Signs long-term extension to a series of global collaboration agreements with Sumitomo Chemical Co​.

R&I affirms Sumitomo Chemical's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd <4005.T>:* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A"-R&I.* Rating outlook stable-R&I .

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma U.S.-based unit enters agreement to divest asthma and allergy products to Covis pharma

July 14 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:* Says its U.S.-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has.* The transaction is expected to close during the first half of Fiscal Year 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma unit receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for SUN-101/eFlow® New Drug Application for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

May 29(Reuters) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd <4506.T>:Says its US-based unit Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the New Drug Application (NDA) for SUN-101/eFlow®(glycopyrrolate) for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD),including chronic bronchitis and/or emphysema, on May 26 (US Eastern time).Says the CRL does not require unit to conduct any additional clinical studies for the approval of SUN-101/eFlow®.

Excel Crop Care becomes unit of Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

Excel Crop Care: Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan now promotoers of co holding 44.98 percent of co's paid up share capital . Shroff Family cease to be promoter of the co with immediate effect . Dipesh Shroff resigned as managing director; Chetan Shah appointed as MD with immediate effect .Co becomes unit of Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, Japan.

Tanaka Chemical plans private placement to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd; shareholding structure changes

Tanaka Chemical Corp <4080.T> : Says it plans to issue 10.5 million new shares via private placement to Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd <4005.T>, to raise 6.57 billion yuan in total on Oct. 31 .Says Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd, co's current top shareholder to raise stake in co to 50.10 percent up from 14.82 percent, and will still be the top shareholder after private placement.

Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies

Monsanto Co : Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical enter new global crop protection collaboration for next generation PPO technologies . Under agreement, Monsanto and Sumitomo Chemical will work together and in parallel to create integrated system of germplasm, biotechnology and crop protection . New generation PPO herbicide is expected to be available within brands offered by both companies . Next-generation herbicide is expected to be commercially available early in next decade, pending regulatory approvals .Additional details of agreement were not disclosed.