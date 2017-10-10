Edition:
United Kingdom

Tosoh Corp (4042.T)

4042.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,577JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥10 (+0.39%)
Prev Close
¥2,567
Open
¥2,570
Day's High
¥2,587
Day's Low
¥2,538
Volume
1,990,600
Avg. Vol
2,076,335
52-wk High
¥2,696
52-wk Low
¥1,312

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tosoh Corp's April-September oper profit grew 30% YOY- Nikkei‍​
Tuesday, 10 Oct 2017 

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Tosoh Corp's April-September group operating profit apparently grew 30 percent year-on-year - Nikkei‍​.Tosoh Corp's April-September sales apparently grew to 370 billion yen & operating profit for April-September likely reached about 55 billion yen -Nikkei‍​.  Full Article

Tosoh corp is expected to earn around 105 billion yen in oper profit for FY ending March - Nikkei
Thursday, 16 Mar 2017 

Nikkei: Tosoh Corp is expected to earn around 105 billion yen in operating profit for fiscal year ending March, up 50% from a year earlier - Nikkei . Tosoh's initial earnings projection for the year through March 2018 may predict a drop in operating profit - Nikkei .Tosoh Corp's sales are seen edging down 3 percent to about 730 billion yen in the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei.  Full Article

Tosoh announces change of president
Tuesday, 2 Feb 2016 

Tosoh Corp:Appoints Toshinori Yamamoto as new president of the co to succeed Kenichi Udagawa, effective on March 1.  Full Article

