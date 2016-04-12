Denka Co Ltd (4061.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Denka completes share repurchase

Denka Company Limited:Completed repurchase of 8,331,000 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at the price of 3,799,924,000 yen in total.Plan disclosed on March 7.

Denka updates share repurchase status

Denka Company Limited:Repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total from March 1 to March 31.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on March 7.Says accumulatively repurchased 3,500,000 shares for 1,613,999,000 yen in total as of March 31.

Denka to repurchase up to 950,000 shares

Denka Company Limited:Says to repurchase up to 950,000 shares, representing a 2.11 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 3.8 bln yen in total.Says repurchase period from March 8, 2016 to March 7, 2017.