Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shin-Etsu Polymer to merge units
Monday, 26 Dec 2016 

Shin-Etsu Polymer Co Ltd <7970.T>: Says it plans to merge its four Japan-based units that engaged in processing contract for synthetic resin products, etc, on April 1, 2017 .Says the four units to be dissolved after merger.  Full Article

Shin-Etsu Chemical announces change of president
Tuesday, 26 Apr 2016 

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Appoints Yatsuhiko Saitou as new president to succeed Shunzo Mori, effective June 29.  Full Article

R&I affirms Shin-Etsu Chemical‘s rating at "AA" and stable outlook
Thursday, 14 Apr 2016 

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA".Rating outlook stable.  Full Article

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd News

BRIEF-Shin-Etsu Chemical to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei

* Shin-Etsu Chemical to increase production of optical fiber material in coming years; to invest 18 billion yen to expand synthetic quartz output - Nikkei Source text : [http://s.nikkei.com/2xVHLos] Further company coverage:

