Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd (4151.T)

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc ::ULTRAGENYX AND KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE AND PRIORITY REVIEW DESIGNATION OF BUROSUMAB’S BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - ‍PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) ACTION DATE FOR BLA IS APRIL 17, 2018​.ULTRAGENYX PHARMACEUTICAL INC - FDA HAS NOT INFORMED COMPANIES WHETHER AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS APPLICATION WILL BE NEEDED​.ULTRAGENYX - FDA ACCEPTED BLA FOR BUROSUMAB TO TREAT PEDIATRIC, ADULT PATIENTS WITH X-LINKED HYPOPHOSPHATEMIA, GRANTED PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS​.

Medgenics Inc : Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light monoclonal antibody . Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017 . Upon completion of signal finding study in severe pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights to develop program . Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa Hakko Kirin .Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing arrangement.