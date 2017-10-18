Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma completes purchase of NeuroDerm

Oct 18(Reuters) - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp <4508.T>:Says it completed purchase of NeuroDerm Ltd << >>.Purchase plan was announced on July 24.

Mitsubishi Chemical and Ube Industries will merge chinese electrolyte operations next April - Nikkei

Nikkei: Mitsubishi Chemical and Ube Industries will merge chinese electrolyte operations next April - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Chemical and Ube Industries will consider similar mergers in the U.S. And Europe later - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings units to raise stake in Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co Ltd to 94.4 pct

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T>: Says the co's units Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH acquired 41.7 million shares of Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.<4201.T> via ToB . Says payment date on Sep. 28 . Says two units will jointly hold 94.4 percent voting rights in Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. after the transaction .Says ToB plan disclosed on Aug. 5.

Mitsubishi Chemical likely to book about 7 bln yen in pharmaceutical royalties this fiscal year - Nikkei

Nikkei: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings is expected to book about 7 billion yen ($67.3 million) in pharmaceutical royalties this fiscal year - Nikkei .Pharmaceutical royalities to lift group oper profit for Mitsubishi Chemical, which co forecasts to rise 6% to 211 bln yen in year ending March 2017 - Nikkei.

Malfunctions at two ethylene factories to likely reduce Mitsubishi Chemical's operating profit for FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp:Malfunctions at two ethylene factories to likely reduce Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings' oper profit by 4.5 bln yen for FY ending March 2017 - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings units to fully buy unit Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co Ltd via tender offer

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T>: Says the co's units Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH plan to acquire 47.2 million shares of Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. <4201.T> through joint tender offer pursuant to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act . Says offering purchase price at 910 yen per share . Says tender offer total amount at 42.99 billion yen . Says offering period from Aug. 8 to Sep. 20 . Says settlement starts on Sep. 28 .Says two units are aiming to jointly increase stake in Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. to 100 percent from 51.5 percent.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings says notice regarding reorganization of purified terephtharic acid business in India and China

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp <4188.T>: Says it resolved to transfer the equity interests that its consolidated subsidiary Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (MCC) holds in MCC subsidiaries MCC PTA India Corp. Private Limited (MCPI) and Ningbo Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd. (NMC), which engage in the purified terephtalic acid (PTA) business; and MCC Advanced Polymers Ningbo Co., Ltd. (MAP), which engages in the poly tetramethylene ether glycol (PTMG) business . Says MCC will convert its loans to MCPI into MCPI common shares, and increase MCPI capital share with MCC as underwriter by the share transfer date (scheduled for the end of October). This will increase the percentage of the MCPI common shares held by MCC to a maximum of 99.4 percent. After completion of the above capital increase, MCC will transfer all the shares except for a shareholding ratio of 9 percent to Chatterjee Management Company on the share transfer date.

Mitsubishi Chemical to sell off its Chinese, Indian operations that make a polyester feedstock - Nikkei

: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings will sell off its Chinese, Indian operations that make polyester feedstock in light of persistent glut of the acid - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Chemical will unload shares in Chinese unit to an oil refinery in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, and those in Indian unit to a U.S. fund - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Chemical's two transactions are expected to total 10 bln yen to 20 bln yen ($95.5 mln to $191 mln) - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Chemical will keep its PTA business in Indonesia, as well as one in South Korea - Nikkei.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 3,823 billion yen from 3,870 billion yen for the FY ended March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 279.5 billion yen from 255 billion yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 270 billion yen from 244.5 billion yen.Net profit forecast increased to 45.5 billion yen from 22 billion yen.Earnings per share increased to 31.06 yen from 15.01 yen.Comments that decreased selling price, as well as increased sales of oil and chemical business are the main reasons for the forecast.

R&I affirms Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A".Rating outlook stable.