Nikkei: Mitsubishi Chemical and Ube Industries will merge chinese electrolyte operations next April - Nikkei .Mitsubishi Chemical and Ube Industries will consider similar mergers in the U.S. And Europe later - Nikkei.

Ube Industries to fully acquire unit Ube Film Company Ltd via stock swap

Ube Industries Ltd <4208.T>: Says the co will fully acquire its 93.7-pct-owned unit Ube Film Company Ltd. through stock swap, with effective on June 24 . Says one share of Ube Film Company Ltd's stock will be exchanged with 16.075 shares of the company .Say the company's owned 93.7 percent stake in Ube Film Company Ltd will not be exchanged.

JSR Corporation reaches basic agreement with Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Rayon to start negotiation for merger of units in ABS resin business

JSR Corporation <4185.T> and Ube Industries <4208.T> : Says JSR's wholly owned unit TPC to merge with UMG ABS, which is a JV of Ube Industries and Mitsubishi Rayon .Says the parties to sign agreement on Oct. 31 and merger effective Oct. 1, 2017.

Ube Industries expects extraordinary loss for FY 2016; revises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Ube Industries Ltd:Says it expects an extraordinary loss of 5,861 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Says the loss is recorded for the impairment loss of fixed assets.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 641,700 million yen from 670,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Sees an increase of operating profit forecast to 41,400 million yen from 39,000 million yen.Sees an increase of ordinary profit forecast to 39,600 million yen from 38,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 19,100 million yen from 21,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 18.05 yen from 19.85 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 663.88 billion yen, net income of 21.54 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the low fuel prices and extraordinary loss are the main reasons for the forecast.