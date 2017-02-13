Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

OPT Holding says cancellation of business and capital alliance with Dentsu

OPT Holding Inc <2389.T>: Says it reached agreement with Dentsu Inc <4324.T> to cancel business and capital alliance on Feb. 13 .Says Dentsu's unit Dentsu Digital Holdings (DDH) to sell 18.87 percent voting rights in the co to EVO FUND on Feb. 13.

Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei

: Dentsu aims to earn 10 pct of global revenue in China - Nikkei .Dentsu to give priority to emerging economies in allocating about 150 bln Yen ($1.37 bln) group budget for corporate purchases over next three years - Nikkei.

DENTSU says FY 2015 year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share

DENTSU INC:Says year-end dividend to be 40 yen per share, raised from 35 yen per share, for FY ended Dec. 2015.

R&I affirms DENTSU 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

DENTSU INC:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.

DENTSU announces merger between Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. and Dentsu Wunderman

DENTSU INC:Says Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to merge Dentsu Wunderman.Dentsu Young & Rubicam Inc. to be survival company and Dentsu Wunderman to be dissolved after merger.Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016.