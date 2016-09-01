Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shiseido and Kao receive OECD approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei<4452.T><4911.T>

Kao to buy back 10 mln shares for 50 bln yen

Kao Corp <4452.T>:Says it plans to buy back up to 10 million shares for up to 50 billion yen from Aug. 26 to Oct. 25.

Kao likely topped operating profit forecast for sixth months to June - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kao likely topped its operating profit forecast for the sixth months to June- Nikkei . Kao expected to report group operating profit of about 80 billion yen based on international financial reporting standards - Nikkei .Kao's sales apparently rose 2% to around 710 billion yen for the six months to June - Nikkei.

Kao to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

Kao Corp:To issue a year-end dividend of 42 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 38 yen per share.

Kao notice regarding the company split

Kao Corp:Announces notice regarding the company split (regarding restructuring of Kao Group sales-related subsidiaries).Announced transition of Kao Group sales-related subsidiaries to a holding company structure and the establishment of a preparation company.The company will transfer all the shares of Kao Customer Marketing Co Ltd, Kanebo Cosmetics Sales Inc and Kao Field Marketing Co Ltd to Kao Group Customer Marketing Preparation Co Ltd (the Preparation Company).Planned effective Jan. 1, 2016.The Preparation Company will change its name to Kao Group Customer Marketing Co Ltd after company split.