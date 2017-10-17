Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter drug discovery partnership in liver diseases

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Takeda and HemoShear Therapeutics enter into exclusive drug discovery partnership in liver diseases.Takeda - HemoShear to get upfront payments and research and development funding, and is also eligible to get milestone payments of potentially $470 million and royalties​.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd - ‍further financial terms were not disclosed​.

Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>::Takeda presents updated results from pivotal phase 2 ALTA trial of ALUNBRIGTM (brigatinib) in alk-positive non-small cell lung cancer.Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd says ‍confirmed objective response rate, which was primary endpoint, was 46 percent in arm a and 55 percent in arm b​.Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍efficacy and safety data from alta trial continue to support future trials with 180 mg dosing regimen​.Takeda pharmaceutical co ltd says ‍median overall survival os was not reached in arm a and 27.6 months in arm b​.

Takeda Pharmaceutical says PRA Health Sciences and Takeda Partnership Expands to Japan

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>: Says PRA Health Sciences Inc and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited have agreed to a new partnership to expand their global relationship initially disclosed in September 2016 to include Japan . Says Takeda and PRA will establish a joint venture, each holding 50 percent of the share respectively, to provide clinical trial delivery and pharmacovigilance services as a strategic partner of Takeda in Japan. .Says Takeda also will transfer all of the shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Data Services (TDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda, to PRA.

Tigenix announces positive results of ADMIRE-CD pivotal phase III trial of Cx601

Tigenix NV : Announces acceptance of Cx601 abstract for oral presentation at 12th Congress of ECCO . Positive results of ADMIRE-CD pivotal phase III trial of Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients . Data demonstrated that remission produced in these hard-to-treat fistulas by Cx601, a suspension of allogeneic adipose-derived stem cells (eASC), was maintained long-term . Results also support favorable tolerability of Cx601 over long-term - Dr. Marie Paule Richard, Chief Medical Officer at Tigenix .Has an exclusive licensing and commercialization agreement for Cx601, ex-US, with Takeda <4502.T> and expects a decision from the EMA regarding its marketing authorization by year-end 2017.

Takeda Pharmaceutical to raise up to T$35 mln via private placement

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd <4502.T>:Says it to issue up to 3,500,000 shares via private placement and to raise up to totally T$35 million.

Takeda Pharmaceutical to expand into sub-Saharan Africa - Nikkei<4502.T>

Nikkei : Takeda Pharmaceutical will expand into sub-Saharan Africa with operations set to reach full swing in next two-to-three years .

Ultragenyx files for resale of upto 374,590 shares of co

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical :Files for resale of upto 374,590 shares of co by Takeda Pharma Co ltd/its pledgees, assignees/successor-in-interest.

Seattle Genetics-randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS meets primary endpoint

Seattle Genetics Inc : Takeda and Seattle Genetics announce positive data from phase 3 Alcanza clinical trial of ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) for CD30-expressing cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma . Randomized phase 3 clinical trial with ADCETRIS met primary endpoint . Intend to submit a supplemental biologics license application to FDA in first half of 2017 for approval .Phase 3 trial with ADCETRIS demonstrated highly statistically significant improvement in rate of objective response lasting at least 4 months.

Fujifilm to bid for Takeda's research reagents unit - Nikkei

: Fujifilm Holdings is set to make an offer for a laboratory chemicals unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical - Nikkei . Takeda is expected to put Wako Pure Chemical Industries on the chopping block as early as August - Nikkei .Among those interested in Wako Pure Chemical Business are Britain's Permira and other equity funds, as well as a major U.S. medical supplies Co - Nikkei.

Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit - Bloomberg

:Takeda working with Nomura Holdings to sell chemicals unit, which could fetch more than $1 billion - Bloomberg, citing sources.