Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)

4507.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

6,287JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥88 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
¥6,199
Open
¥6,270
Day's High
¥6,342
Day's Low
¥6,255
Volume
1,771,300
Avg. Vol
1,243,842
52-wk High
¥6,433
52-wk Low
¥4,818

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States​.Shionogi - FDA ‍approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain​.  Full Article

PeptiDream to set up Osaka-based special peptide drugs JV
Monday, 7 Aug 2017 

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc <4587.T>:Says it plans to set up Osaka-based joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd <<<4507.T>>> and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. <<<4204.T>>>, on Sept. 1.Says the joint venture will be engaged in R&D, production and sales of special peptide drugs.  Full Article

Shionogi & Co says sales transfer of 21 product and tansfer of manufacturing and marketing approval
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Says it to transfer sale of 21 products on Dec. 1 and manufacturing and marketing approval after 2017 to Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. .Says Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. to pay 15.4 billion yen to the co on Dec. 1 for the sales transfer of 21 products.  Full Article

Lupin buys Japan's Shionogi's product portfolio<4507.T>
Tuesday, 2 Aug 2016 

Lupin Ltd : Acquires branded product portfolio from Shionogi in Japan . To acquire 21 long-listed products from Shionogi & Co .  Full Article

Shionogi and Astellas Pharma looking to sell drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei<4503.T><4507.T>
Monday, 4 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: Shionogi and Astellas Pharma are looking to sell off drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei . Shionogi could select buyers at the end of July; proceeds from the sales estimated at nearly 20 billion yen - Nikkei . Astellas could receive up to 50 billion yen by divesting several drugs - Nikkei .  Full Article

Shionogi & Co Ltd adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen from 4,177.6 yen, effective from April 1.  Full Article

ViiV Healthcare says FDA approves sNDA for dolutegravir
Friday, 10 Jun 2016 

Viiv Healthcare Ltd : ViiV Healthcare announces FDA approval to lower weight limit for dolutegravir in children and adolescents living with HIV . FDA has approved a supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir 10mg and 25mg oral tablets, reducing weight limit . FDA approved supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir oral tablets, reducing weight limit to at least 30kg Further company coverage: [IPO-VIHL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).  Full Article

Shionogi & Co raises year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share for FY 2016
Monday, 25 Apr 2016 

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Raised year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share, to 32 yen per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2016.  Full Article

Shionogi enters into license and collaboration agreement with Roche
Monday, 29 Feb 2016 

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says it has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for development and commercialization of its oral anti-influenza drug S-033188, discovered by Shionogi.  Full Article

Shionogi to merge with Osaka-based unit
Wednesday, 24 Feb 2016 

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says to merge with its Osaka-based wholly owned pharmacy subsidiary effective on April 1.Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction.  Full Article

