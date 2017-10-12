Shionogi & Co Ltd (4507.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States.Shionogi - FDA approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain. Full Article
PeptiDream to set up Osaka-based special peptide drugs JV
Aug 7 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc <4587.T>:Says it plans to set up Osaka-based joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd <<<4507.T>>> and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. <<<4204.T>>>, on Sept. 1.Says the joint venture will be engaged in R&D, production and sales of special peptide drugs. Full Article
Shionogi & Co says sales transfer of 21 product and tansfer of manufacturing and marketing approval
Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Says it to transfer sale of 21 products on Dec. 1 and manufacturing and marketing approval after 2017 to Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. .Says Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. to pay 15.4 billion yen to the co on Dec. 1 for the sales transfer of 21 products. Full Article
Lupin buys Japan's Shionogi's product portfolio<4507.T>
Lupin Ltd
Shionogi and Astellas Pharma looking to sell drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei<4503.T><4507.T>
Nikkei: Shionogi and Astellas Pharma are looking to sell off drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei . Shionogi could select buyers at the end of July; proceeds from the sales estimated at nearly 20 billion yen - Nikkei . Astellas could receive up to 50 billion yen by divesting several drugs - Nikkei . Full Article
Shionogi & Co Ltd adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen
Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen from 4,177.6 yen, effective from April 1. Full Article
ViiV Healthcare says FDA approves sNDA for dolutegravir
Viiv Healthcare Ltd
Shionogi & Co raises year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share for FY 2016
Shionogi & Co Ltd:Raised year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share, to 32 yen per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2016. Full Article
Shionogi enters into license and collaboration agreement with Roche
Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says it has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for development and commercialization of its oral anti-influenza drug S-033188, discovered by Shionogi. Full Article
Shionogi to merge with Osaka-based unit
Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says to merge with its Osaka-based wholly owned pharmacy subsidiary effective on April 1.Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction. Full Article
