Shionogi and Purdue Pharma announce U.S availability of Symproic (naldemedine)

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>::Shionogi inc - co, Purdue Pharma L.P. announce that Symproic (naldemedine) 0.2 mg tablets are now available throughout United States​.Shionogi - FDA ‍approved Symproic as once-daily oral tablet for treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain​.

PeptiDream to set up Osaka-based special peptide drugs JV

Aug 7 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc <4587.T>:Says it plans to set up Osaka-based joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd <<<4507.T>>> and Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. <<<4204.T>>>, on Sept. 1.Says the joint venture will be engaged in R&D, production and sales of special peptide drugs.

Shionogi & Co says sales transfer of 21 product and tansfer of manufacturing and marketing approval

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>: Says it to transfer sale of 21 products on Dec. 1 and manufacturing and marketing approval after 2017 to Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. .Says Kyowa Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd. to pay 15.4 billion yen to the co on Dec. 1 for the sales transfer of 21 products.

Lupin buys Japan's Shionogi's product portfolio<4507.T>

Lupin Ltd : Acquires branded product portfolio from Shionogi in Japan . To acquire 21 long-listed products from Shionogi & Co .

Shionogi and Astellas Pharma looking to sell drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei<4503.T><4507.T>

Nikkei: Shionogi and Astellas Pharma are looking to sell off drug brands that have lost patent protection - Nikkei . Shionogi could select buyers at the end of July; proceeds from the sales estimated at nearly 20 billion yen - Nikkei . Astellas could receive up to 50 billion yen by divesting several drugs - Nikkei .

Shionogi & Co Ltd adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen

Shionogi & Co Ltd <4507.T>:Says it adjusts conversion price of 2019 due Euro Yen - denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 4,167.5 yen from 4,177.6 yen, effective from April 1.

ViiV Healthcare says FDA approves sNDA for dolutegravir

Viiv Healthcare Ltd : ViiV Healthcare announces FDA approval to lower weight limit for dolutegravir in children and adolescents living with HIV . FDA has approved a supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir 10mg and 25mg oral tablets, reducing weight limit . FDA approved supplemental new drug application for dolutegravir oral tablets, reducing weight limit to at least 30kg Further company coverage: [IPO-VIHL.L] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136).

Shionogi & Co raises year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share for FY 2016

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Raised year-end dividend forecast to 34 yen per share, to 32 yen per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2016.

Shionogi enters into license and collaboration agreement with Roche

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says it has entered into a license and collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. for development and commercialization of its oral anti-influenza drug S-033188, discovered by Shionogi.

Shionogi to merge with Osaka-based unit

Shionogi & Co Ltd:Says to merge with its Osaka-based wholly owned pharmacy subsidiary effective on April 1.Says the unit to be dissolved after the transaction.