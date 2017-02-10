Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Terumo buys back 11 mln shares for 44.22 bln yen

Terumo Corp <4543.T>:Says it completed share repurchase plan disclosed on Feb. 9, with a result of 11 million shares repurchased for 44.22 billion yen.

Terumo Corp looks to purchase portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei

Nikkei: Terumo Corp is looking to purchase a portion of Abbott Laboratories' medical device business - Nikkei . Abbott has put some operations on auction block, and Terumo Corp has apparently made bid for cardiovascular device segment and other operations - Nikkei .Terumo Corp's potential deal to purchase Abbott Laboratories' medical device business could be worth as much as 150 billion yen - Nikkei.

Terumo adjusts conversion price for denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Terumo Corp <4543.T>: Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2019 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1 .Says the co adjusted the conversion price for 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 3881.0 yen per share, from 3891.1 yen per share, effective April 1.

Terumo's unit to purchase all shares of Sequent Medical for $375 million - Nikkei<4543.T>

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems says FDA lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at it's Ann Arbor Facility

Terumo Cardiovascular Systems : Terumo cardiovascular systems says fda lifts all remaining shipping restrictions at terumo cardiovascular systems' ann arbor facility . Terumo cardiovascular systems says terumo cvs will resume distribution of its monitoring systems this summer .Expects to scale up production of its heart-lung machines after it completes engineering projects to manage obsolescence issues.

Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 bln yen for FY ended March 31 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Terumo is expected to report group operating profit of roughly 81 billion yen ($760 mln) for fiscal year ended march 31, rising around 20 pct - Nikkei .Terumo's sales apparently grew 8 pct to around 530 billion yen for fiscal year ended march 31 - Nikkei.

Terumo completes share repurchase

Terumo Corp:Completed repurchase of 12,767,900 shares of its common stock.Shares repurchased at the price of 49,999,805,000 yen in total.Share repurchase period from Feb. 5 to March 24.

Terumo plans to repurchase shares

Terumo Corp:To repurchase up to 14.5 million shares, representing 3.86 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 5 to March 31.

Terumo raises consolidated full-year profit outlook for FY 2016

Terumo Corp:Says the company reaffirmed the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue at 525,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 80,000 mln yen from 76,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 75,000 mln yen from 73,000 mln yen.Net profit forecast increased to 50,000 mln yen from 48,500 mln yen.Earnings per share increased to 132.59 yen from 128.73 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 531.26 billion yen, net income of 49.80 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the increased proportion of products with high profitability and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast.

R&I affirms Terumo 's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook

Terumo Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable.