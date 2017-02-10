Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd (4568.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Daiichi Sankyo to close Japan research unit Asubio Pharma
Daiichi Sankyo <4568.T>: Says to close Japan research unit Asubio Pharma .Says move aimed at further reorganising its research and development structure. Full Article
Daiichi Sankyo Co and Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC Announce U.S. Licensing Agreement for MorphaBond
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Daiichi And Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC announce U.S. Licensing agreement for morphabond formulated with sentrybond abuse-deterrent technology . Under terms of agreement inspirion will receive an upfront payment .Inspiron will also receive milestone payments and royalties under terms of agreement. Full Article
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute today announce lung cancer research collaboration
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - co, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute today announced a preclinical research collaboration focused on lung cancer .Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed. Full Article
Daiichi Sankyo Co enters into a collaboration with Agonox Inc
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed. . Daiichi Sankyo and Agonox will collaborate on preclinical development of program of an undisclosed immuno-oncology target .Entered into a strategic collaboration with Agonox, Inc. Full Article
Daiichi Sankyo plans 5th&6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth total 100 bln yen
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T> : Says it plans to issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 75 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.810 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2036 . Says it plans to issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 1.200 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2046 .Subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 25. Full Article
Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan
UCB's Vimpat gets Japanese approval
Daiichi Sankyo plans 28 mln shares repurchase
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T> :Says it plans to buy 28 million shares (4.1 percent outstanding) back, for up to 500 million yen, from June 21 to Oct. 28. Full Article
Daiichi Sankyo to buy back up to 50 bln yen of stock
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Daiichi Sankyo says to buy back up to 4.1 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen ($480 million). Full Article
Nektar says co may pay Daiichi $12.5 mln termination payment
Nektar :In case of pre-conditional approval termination of deal, nektar would be obligated to pay daiichi a $12.5 million termination payment - sec filing. Full Article
BRIEF-Inovalon enters into agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Inc
* Inovalon announces agreement with daiichi sankyo, inc. To support outcomes-based contracting