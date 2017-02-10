Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Daiichi Sankyo to close Japan research unit Asubio Pharma

Daiichi Sankyo <4568.T>: Says to close Japan research unit Asubio Pharma .Says move aimed at further reorganising its research and development structure.

Daiichi Sankyo Co and Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC Announce U.S. Licensing Agreement for MorphaBond

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Daiichi And Inspirion Delivery Sciences LLC announce U.S. Licensing agreement for morphabond formulated with sentrybond abuse-deterrent technology . Under terms of agreement inspirion will receive an upfront payment .Inspiron will also receive milestone payments and royalties under terms of agreement.

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute today announce lung cancer research collaboration

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - co, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute today announced a preclinical research collaboration focused on lung cancer .Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd - financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.

Daiichi Sankyo Co enters into a collaboration with Agonox Inc

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>: Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed. . Daiichi Sankyo and Agonox will collaborate on preclinical development of program of an undisclosed immuno-oncology target .Entered into a strategic collaboration with Agonox, Inc.

Daiichi Sankyo plans 5th&6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth total 100 bln yen

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T> : Says it plans to issue 5th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 75 billion yen, with coupon rate of 0.810 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2036 . Says it plans to issue 6th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 25 billion yen, with coupon rate of 1.200 percent and maturity date on July 25, 2046 .Subscription date on July 15 and payment date on July 25.

Amgen and Daiichi Sankyo agree to commercialize Biosimilars in Japan

Amgen Inc : Amgen and daiichi sankyo announce agreement to commercialize biosimilars in japan . Under terms of agreement, amgen will remain responsible for development and manufacturing of biosimilars . Daiichi sankyo will file for marketing approval and be responsible for distribution and commercialization in japan . Amgen will have a limited right to co-promote products . Will retain all additional distribution and commercialization rights for biosimilar programs outside of japan . Specific financial terms of agreement were not disclosed .Deal includes several biosimilars in late-stage development, including biosimilars of adalimumab, bevacizumab and trastuzumab..

UCB's Vimpat gets Japanese approval

UCB SA : UCB and Daiichi Sankyo <4568.T> announce Japanese approval of lacosamide (brand name Vimpat) as adjunctive therapy in treatment partial-onset seizures in adult patients with epilepsy . UCB and Daiichi Sankyo will jointly commercialize lacosamide in Japan . ucb will manufacture and supply product; Daiichi Sankyo will manage distribution and book sales in Japan, with both companies promoting lacosamide in Japan .Approval reinforces commitment of both companies to improve lives of people in Japan living with epilepsy.

Daiichi Sankyo plans 28 mln shares repurchase

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T> :Says it plans to buy 28 million shares (4.1 percent outstanding) back, for up to 500 million yen, from June 21 to Oct. 28.

Daiichi Sankyo to buy back up to 50 bln yen of stock

Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd <4568.T>:Daiichi Sankyo says to buy back up to 4.1 percent of own shares worth 50 billion yen ($480 million).

Nektar says co may pay Daiichi $12.5 mln termination payment

Nektar :In case of pre-conditional approval termination of deal, nektar would be obligated to pay daiichi a $12.5 million termination payment - sec filing.