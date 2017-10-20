Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Health Canada grants priority review status to trifluridine and tipiracil for refractory metastatic colorectal cancer

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada accepted for review new drug submission for trifluridine, tipiracil,NDS granted priority review status​.Taiho Pharma Canada - Health Canada's review of NDS under priority review is expected to be completed in early 2018​.

Otsuka and Lundbeck announce initiation of two phase 3 trials of brexpiprazole in patients with bipolar I disorder

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>:unit Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Lundbeck announce that patient enrollment has been initiated in two global Phase 3 clinical trials to evaluate brexpiprazole for the treatment of patients with manic episodes associated with bipolar I disorder.

Otsuka Holdings unit sells entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T>: Says its indirect unit(directly held by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) sold entire stake in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd on Aug. 5 .Says previous release disclosed on May 17.

R&I affirms Otsuka Holdings's rating at "AA-" and negative outlook

Otsuka Holdings <4578.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirms the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook negative.

BRIEF-Otsuka Holdings to sell 18.95 pct stake in VV Food (May 17)

Corrects second summary point to say Otsuka will own 6.26 pct stake after deal, not dissolves stake; adds 18.95 pct in headline.Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T> : Says to sell 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan .Says Otsuka to hold 6.26 percent stake in VV Food & Beverage through Otsuka (China) Investment after the transaction.

Otsuka Holdings to divest stake in VV Food & Beverage

Otsuka Holdings Co Ltd <4578.T> : Says it enters into an agreement to sell entire 316.8 million shares (18.95 percent stake) in VV Food & Beverage Co Ltd, a foodstuffs company based in Jiangsu, China, for about 1.5 billion yuan .Says it will hold no stake in VV Food & Beverage after the transaction.