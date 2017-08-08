Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan forming a JV- Nikkei‍​

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Nikkei ::Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Yahoo Japan are forming a joint venture - Nikkei‍​.Yahoo Japan will hold a 51 percent stake and SMFG the other 49 percent in the 300 million yen unit which will be established as early as September - Nikkei‍​.

SoldOut says Yahoo Japan decreases voting power to 11.3 pct

July 12 (Reuters) - SoldOut Inc <6553.T>:* Says Yahoo Japan Corporation <4689.T> decreased voting power in the co to 11.3 percent (1.1 million shares), from 33.4 percent (3 million shares), on July 12 .

eBook Initiative Japan completes private placement to Yahoo Japan

eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd <3658.T> : Says it completes 127,800 shares issuance via private placement to Yahoo Japan <4689.T>, and raised 108.6 million yen on Sept. 5 .Says it completes distribution of 400,200 shares of its treasury common stock via private placement to Yahoo Japan, and raised 460.2 million yen, with settlement date on Sept. 5.

Astmax forms capital and business alliance with Yahoo Japan

Astmax Co Ltd <7162.T> : Says it forms a business and capital alliance with Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T> on Aug. 8 . Says the co plans to sell 23,757 shares (33.4 percent stake) in co's unit Astmax Asset Management Inc (ASTAM) to Yahoo Japan, for about 1.7 billion yen, on Oct. 3 .Says 50.1 percent stake in ASTAM will be sold to Yahoo Japan as the second step.

SoftBank CEO Son: Has received no offer from Yahoo Inc over Yahoo Japan shares

SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T> CEO Masayoshi Son: - has received no offer from Yahoo Inc over Yahoo Japan shares:.

Moody's says Verizon's purchase of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating

: Moody's expects the deal between Yahoo and Verizon to close in the first quarter of 2017 .Moody's says Verizon's acquisition of Yahoo will not impact its baa1 rating.

Yahoo Japan offers takeover bid for 49 pct stake in eBook Initiative Japan for capital and business alliance

Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T>: Says the company, a unit of SoftBank Group Corp <9984.T>, offered a takeover bid for 2.4 million shares(or no less than 990,800 shares) of eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd <3658.T> from June 10 to July 22 . Says offered purchase price at up to 2.06 billion yen in total and payment date starts July 29 . Says eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd will issue 2.3 million new shares to the company for 2.02 billion yen in total and payment date from July 29 to Sep. 12 . Sees the company is aiming to increase stake in eBook Initiative Japan Co Ltd to 49 percent(or no less than 20 percent) after the takeover bid .Says Yahoo Japan and eBook Initiative Japan will jointly develop electronic book business since July 29, based on a capital and business alliance agreement.

Yahoo Japan to set up investment partnership

Yahoo Japan <4689.T>: Says it to set up an investment partnership in Tokyo with wholly owned subsidiary YJ Capital Inc. in late May .Says it to hold 98.6 percent stake in the investment partnership.

Avex Group Holdings subsidiary to set up new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp

Avex Group Holdings Inc <7860.T> : Says its wholly owned subsidiary will establish a new joint venture with Yahoo Japan Corp <4689.T> . Says the new joint venture will be engaged in the ticket sales service business in Tokyo, Japan . Says the new joint venture will be capitalized at 490 million yen in all . Says the subsidiary and Yahoo Japan Corp will hold 49 percentage and 51 percentage stakes in the joint venture, respectively .Says effective date May 16.

Yahoo Japan announces outcome of takeover bid for shares of Ikyu

Yahoo Japan Corp:Says Yahoo Japan Corp acquired 27,480,682 shares of Ikyu Corp during the period from Dec. 6, 2015 to Feb. 3, 2016.Acquisition price at 94,501 million yen.Transaction date is Feb. 10.Says the Yahoo Japan will hold 94.32 pct voting rights in Ikyu after the transaction.