Trend Micro Inc (4704.T)
4704.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
5,990JPY
7:00am BST
5,990JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥50 (+0.84%)
¥50 (+0.84%)
Prev Close
¥5,940
¥5,940
Open
¥5,940
¥5,940
Day's High
¥5,990
¥5,990
Day's Low
¥5,910
¥5,910
Volume
456,300
456,300
Avg. Vol
669,255
669,255
52-wk High
¥5,990
¥5,990
52-wk Low
¥3,350
¥3,350
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Trend Micro announces shareholding change
Trend Micro Inc:Says top shareholder, an asset management firm to hold 8.90 pct stake in the company, down from 12.55 pct.Effective April 1. Full Article
Trend Micro to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Trend Micro Inc:To issue a year-end dividend of 110 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Payment date March 28.Says the dividend amount is in line with the latest forecast. Full Article
Germany: 'No evidence' Kaspersky software used by Russians for hacks
BERLIN Germany's BSI federal cyber agency said on Wednesday it had no evidence to back media reports that Russian hackers used Kaspersky Lab antivirus software to spy on U.S. authorities.