Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T)

4901.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

4,580JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥31 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
¥4,549
Open
¥4,545
Day's High
¥4,583
Day's Low
¥4,542
Volume
1,159,800
Avg. Vol
1,676,294
52-wk High
¥4,589
52-wk Low
¥3,774

Unit of Fujifilm Holdings will buy stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Nikkei:Unit of Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> will pay HK$ 820 million ($105 million) for a 1% stake in China Resources Pharmaceutical Group - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings buys back 2.5 mln shares for 9.77 bln yen in September
Thursday, 6 Oct 2016 

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it repurchased 2.5 million shares for 9.77 billion yen in total in September . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 27 .Says it accumulatively repurchased 6.97 million shares for 26.51 billion yen in total as of Sep. 30.  Full Article

Fujifilm's regenerative medicine unit appears to be on track to generate profit for FY ending March - Nikkei
Friday, 30 Sep 2016 

Nikkei: Japan Tissue Engineering likely will generate an 11 million yen ($108,000) profit in the fiscal year ending in March - Nikkei .Fujifilm's groupwide sales from health care operations are projected to reach 440 billion yen, or about 17% of overall sales, this fiscal year - Nikkei.  Full Article

Fujifilm submits final PMA module for digital breast tomosynthesis
Tuesday, 23 Aug 2016 

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T> :Submitted to FDA final module of PMA for digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT).  Full Article

Fujifilm Holdings buys back 243,700 shares on July 29
Wednesday, 10 Aug 2016 

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Says it bought back 243,700 shares for 899.9 million yen on July 29 .Says it is a part of the plan disclosed on April 27.  Full Article

R&I affirms Fujifilm Holdings's rating at "AA" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Monday, 25 Jul 2016 

Fujifilm Holdings Corp <4901.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I.  Full Article

Fujifilm to bid for Takeda's research reagents unit - Nikkei
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

: Fujifilm Holdings is set to make an offer for a laboratory chemicals unit of Takeda Pharmaceutical - Nikkei . Takeda is expected to put Wako Pure Chemical Industries on the chopping block as early as August - Nikkei .Among those interested in Wako Pure Chemical Business are Britain's Permira and other equity funds, as well as a major U.S. medical supplies Co - Nikkei.  Full Article

Japan's Fujifilm says signed patent licensing agreement with China's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan- Nikkei
Wednesday, 22 Jun 2016 

Nikkei: Japan's Fujifilm has signed patent licensing agreement with china's Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical involving drug Avigan,used to treat ebola - Nikkei .Fujifilm Holdings unit said Chinese drugmaker may use patents on effective ingredient of Avigan to develop and market flu treatment in China - Nikkei.  Full Article

FUJIFILM Holdings to repurchase shares
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:To repurchase up to 15 million shares, representing a 3.8 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 50 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to Dec. 31.  Full Article

FUJIFILM Holdings announces change of president
Wednesday, 27 Apr 2016 

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp:Appoints Kenji Sukeno as president to replace Shigehiro Nakajima.Effective on June 1.  Full Article

