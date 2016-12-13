Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Shiseido to issue 9th unsecured bond worth 10 bln yen

Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>: Says it to issue its 9th unsecured bond worth totally 10 billion yen . Says the bonds will with a term of three years and interest rate of 0.001 percent .Says proceeds to be used for loan repayment.

Shiseido and Kao receive OECD approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei<4452.T><4911.T>

Nikkei:Shiseido and Kao receive Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) approval for animal testing alternative - Nikkei.

Shiseido unit completes acquisition of Gurwitch Products

Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>:Says its unit Shiseido Americas Corporation has completed the acquisition of Gurwitch Products, LLC, a marketer of global makeup and skincare brands, from Alticor Inc.

Shiseido says license agreement with D&G

Shiseido Co Ltd <4911.T>: Says Shiseido Group has signed an exclusive global license agreement with DOLCE&GABBANA S.R.L. (D&G) via Beauté Prestige International S.A. (BPI), which in charge of the fragrance business of Shiseido Group EMEA . Says license agreement regarding the development, manufacturing and distribution of fragrance, makeup and skincare products under the DOLCE&GABBANA brand name .Says BPI will start the business activities that are stated in the agreement on Oct. 1.

Shiseido Americas to acquire Gurwitch Products

Shiseido Americas Corp : Shiseido Americas announces agreement to acquire Gurwitch Products . Will acquire 100% of membership interests in Gurwitch .Expects to integrate new brands into its regional organization.

Shiseido raises consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

Shiseido Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 763,000 million yen from 760,000 million yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Operating profit forecast increased to 37,500 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 37,500 million yen from 30,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 23,000 million yen from 13,000 million yen.Earnings per share increased to 57.64 yen from 32.58 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 751.40 billion yen, net profit of 13.70 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that increased sales and decreased costs are the main reasons for the forecast.

Shiseido to sell stake in SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi

Shiseido Co Ltd:To sell all 51 pct stake in Turkey-based company SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi, to Vepa Dış Ticaret Limited Şirketi, at 4 euros, on Dec. 31.Says holds SHISEIDO Kozmetik Anonim Şirketi via subsidiary SHISEIDO INTERNATIONAL EUROPE S.A.

Shiseido announces notice on ending Za sales and subsidiary dissolution in India

Shiseido Co Ltd:Shiseido has determined to discontinue the sales of Za, mid-to-low-price skin care and makeup brand, and dissolve Shiseido India Private Limited that is importing and selling Za in India.Says Shiseido will focus on developing and reinforcing its prestige brands in India.