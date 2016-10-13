Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Idemitsu, Showa Shell news conference at 0810 GMT-Jiji

: Idemitsu Kosan <5019.T>, Showa Shell <5002.T> to hold news conference at 0810 GMT - Jiji Further coverage: Japan's Idemitsu to delay planned purchase of Showa Shell - sources [nL4N1CJ1SJ] (Reporting By Chris Gallagher) ((chris.gallagher@thomsonreuters.com;)).

Idemitsu Kosan to acquire less of Showa Shell Sekiyu than planned -Nikkei<5002.T><5019.T>

Nikkei:Idemitsu Kosan thinking of acquiring less of Showa Shell Sekiyu than previously planned, to counter efforts by Idemitsu's founding family to block merger-Nikkei.

R&I affirms Showa Shell Sekiyu KK's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook -R&I

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK unit, Solar Frontier, building solar power plant in the U.S.-Nikkei<5002.T>

Nikkei: Showa Shell Sekiyu KK unit, Solar Frontier, building solar power plant in the U.S. state of California . Showa Shell Sekiyu kk's megasolar farm will be completed by year-end and be sold to local power producer and investment company for a projected 20 billion yen .

Idemitsu Kosan's management to meet founding family as early as next week to discuss Showa Shell merger - Nikkei<5002.T><5019.T>

Nikkei: Idemitsu Kosan's management to meet founding family as early as next week to discuss latter's opposition to planned merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu - Nikkei .

Idemitsu founding family opposing merger with Showa Shell -Kyodo

Idemitsu Kosan Co <5019.T> founding family opposing merger with Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T>, has 33.92 percent stake - Kyodo Further company coverage:.

Idemitsu Kosan sets date for integration with Showa Shell Sekiyu

Idemitsu Kosan <5019.T>: Says it changes shares transaction date to middle September . Says it sets establishment date of new integrated company, at April 1, 2017 .Says plan disclosed on July 30, 2015 and Nov. 12, 2015.

Showa Shell Sekiyu to split lubricating oil business

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK <5002.T> : Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as the successor preparatory company and to transfer the company's lubricating oil related business to the newly established subsidiary .Says further details remains to be determined.

Showa Shell Sekiyu lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 2,177,000 mln yen from 2,200,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 13,000 mln yen from 0 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 14,000 mln yen from a loss of 1,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 28,000 mln yen from a loss of 9,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 74.34 yen from a loss of 23.90 yen.Comments the influence of low oil price as the main reason for the forecast.

Showa Shell Sekiyu signs execution of memorandum of understanding regarding business integration of Showa Shell Sekiyu K.K. and Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Showa Shell Sekiyu KK:Signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Business Integration of SSSKK and Idemitsu based on the spirit of equal partnership.Set a merger as the basic structure of the Business Integration subject to further consideration and discussion, and will definitely agree on the method of the Business Integration.