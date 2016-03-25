Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)

Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 648,000 million yen from 673,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 55,000 million yen from 64,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 49,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 33,000 million yen from 39,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 205.81 yen from 243.22 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 666.08 billion yen, net profit of 40.72 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales of tyre business is the main reason for the forecast.