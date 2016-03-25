Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd (5101.T)
2,534JPY
7:00am BST
¥-22 (-0.86%)
¥2,556
¥2,531
¥2,536
¥2,511
410,500
617,897
¥2,569
¥1,679
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Yokohama Rubber to buy Alliance Tire Group
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd:To acquire 132,923 shares (100 pct voting rights) in Netherlands-based company Alliance Tire Group from KKR AT Dutch B.V., Yogesh Agencies and Investments Private Limited, International Finance Corporation, and Mr.Zubin Dubash.Transaction price 1.5 bln yen (including expense).Planned effective July 1. Full Article
Yokohama Rubber lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015
Yokohama Rubber Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 648,000 million yen from 673,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2015.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 55,000 million yen from 64,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 49,500 million yen from 59,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 33,000 million yen from 39,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 205.81 yen from 243.22 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 666.08 billion yen, net profit of 40.72 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that decreased sales of tyre business is the main reason for the forecast. Full Article
