Asahi Glass to set up glass JV in Shenzhen, China

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>: Says it will set up new glass JV in Shenzhen, China, in 2017 under cooperation with a local technology firm .Says the registered capital of the JV is 10.8 billion yen and the co to hold 70 percent stake in it.

Asahi glass' operating profit apparently came in on par with year-earlier level in January-June half - Nikkei

: Asahi Glass' operating profit apparently came in on a par with the year-earlier level in the January-June half - Nikkei . Asahi Glass likely logged 34 bln yen ($335 mln) or so in black ink, sales apparently dipped 4 pct to around 630 bln yen in the January-June half - Nikkei .Asahi Glass expected to maintain forecast of 6% sales growth to 1.4 trillion yen and 5% rise in operating profit to 75 bln yen for year ending in Dec - Nikkei.

R&I affirms Asahi Glass's rating at "AA-" and says stable outlook

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's issuer rating at "AA-" .Says rating outlook stable.

Asahi Glass Co and Solaria announce strategic partnership

Asahi Glass Co Ltd <5201.T> :Asahi Glass Company and Solaria announce strategic partnership to deliver advanced BIPV solutions to the Asian market.

ELNA announces changes in shareholding structure by Taiyo Yuden and Asahi Glass

ELNA CO LTD:Says Taiyo Yuden Co Ltd raised stake in the company to 26.51 pct (15,000 voting rights) from 0 pct.Says Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. cut stake in the company to 11.76 pct (6,653 voting rights) from 16 pct (6,653 voting rights).