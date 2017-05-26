Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Electric Glass signs agreement with PPG Industries regarding acquisition of glass fiber business

May 26 (Reuters) - Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd <5214.T>:* Says it signed a agreement with PPG Industries, Inc. through unit Nippon Electric Glass America, Inc., regarding acquisition of glass fiber business.* Says it will acquire all share of PPG Industries Fiber Glass Products, Inc. and intellectual property of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc, as well as glass fiber business related human resource PPG Industries, Inc. for $545 million, from PPG Industries, Inc. .* Say it will complete the transaction in the second half of 2017.

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology to set up tech jv

Dongxu Optoelectronic Technology Co Ltd <000413.SZ>: Says the co, its Fuzhou-based unit and Japan-based firm Nippon Electric Glass <5214.T> to set up a optoelectronic Technology jv in Fuzhou .Says the jv to be capitalized at 240 million yuan and the co to hold 10 percent, the unit to hold 50 percent and Nippon Electric Glass to hold 40 percent stake in the jv respectively.

Nippon Electric Glass to buy glass fiber business in EU and PPG Industries Fiber Glass B.V

Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd <5214.T>:Says the company entered into agreement with PPG Industries Inc to buy its properties for glass fiber business in EU and 100 percent stake in PPG Industries Fiber Glass B.V..

Nippon Electric Glass lowers consolidated mid-year and full year outlook for FY 2016

Nippon Electric Glass Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated mid-year outlook for revenue to 120,000 million yen from 125,000 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 9,000 million yen from 10,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 5,000 million yen from 9,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 3,000 million yen from 7,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 6.03 yen from 14.07 yen.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 248,000 million yen from 256,000 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 19,000 million yen from 22,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 14,000 million yen from 20,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 10,000 million yen from 16,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 20.11 yen from 32.17 yen.Comments the decreased income is the main reason for the forecast.