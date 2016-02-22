Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, 2015, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 3, 2015.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast disclosed on May 14, 2015.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 4 yen per share from 3.5 yen per share, for the same fiscal year.