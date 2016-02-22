Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd (5232.T)
5232.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
518JPY
518JPY
Change (% chg)
¥5 (+0.97%)
Prev Close
¥513
Open
¥514
Day's High
¥522
Day's Low
¥514
Volume
2,456,000
Avg. Vol
2,415,943
52-wk High
¥559
52-wk Low
¥367
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Sumitomo Osaka Cement's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
Sumitomo Osaka Cement to issue mid-year dividend and raises year-end dividend outlook for FY 2016
Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 4 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, 2015, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 3, 2015.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast disclosed on May 14, 2015.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 4 yen per share from 3.5 yen per share, for the same fiscal year. Full Article