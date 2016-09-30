Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Tokai Carbon to sell properties in Aichi

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it plans to sell Aichi-based properties, including buildings and lands, in June ,2017 .Says the selling price is not disclosed.

Tokai Carbon to offer early-retirement program

Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees due to restructuring of fine carbon business . Says the company expects 50 employees to take up the offer .Says the company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees.

R&I downgrades TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" and announces stable outlook

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" from "A-".Rating outlook is stable.

TOKAI CARBON amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended Dec. 2015.Revenue forecast decreased to 105,000 million yen from 106,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 4,000 million yen from 4,800 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 4,200 million yen from 5,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 2,400 million yen from 2,100 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 11.26 yen from 9.85 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 106.90 billion yen, net income of 1.95 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that inventory valuation loss, extraordinary loss and profit are the main reasons for the forecast.

TOKAI CARBON transfers real estate; expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Transfered Kanagawa-based real estate (land of 18,612.26 square meters and building of 6,727.36 square meters) to Daiwa House Industry Company, Limited.Says it expects an extraordinary profit of 1,008 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2015.Says the profit was recorded as gain on selling of the real estate.

TOKAI CARBON expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Expected extraordinary profit of 5,814 mln yen for FY ending Dec. 2015 for selling of securities.

TOKAI CARBON plans to sell property

TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:To sell a Kanagawa-based property (land and building) at an undisclosed price on Dec. 18.