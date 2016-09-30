Tokai Carbon Co Ltd (5301.T)
Latest Key Developments
Tokai Carbon to sell properties in Aichi
Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it plans to sell Aichi-based properties, including buildings and lands, in June ,2017 .Says the selling price is not disclosed. Full Article
Tokai Carbon to offer early-retirement program
Tokai Carbon Co Ltd <5301.T>: Says it will offer an early-retirement program to employees due to restructuring of fine carbon business . Says the company expects 50 employees to take up the offer .Says the company will provide retirement payment and outplacement support to the retiring employees. Full Article
R&I downgrades TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" and announces stable outlook
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgraded TOKAI CARBON CO LTD's rating to "BBB+" from "A-".Rating outlook is stable. Full Article
TOKAI CARBON amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2015
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Says the company amended the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ended Dec. 2015.Revenue forecast decreased to 105,000 million yen from 106,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 4,000 million yen from 4,800 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 4,200 million yen from 5,000 million yen.Net profit forecast increased to 2,400 million yen from 2,100 million yen.Earnings per share forecast increased to 11.26 yen from 9.85 yen.FY 2015 revenues of 106.90 billion yen, net income of 1.95 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments that inventory valuation loss, extraordinary loss and profit are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
TOKAI CARBON transfers real estate; expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Transfered Kanagawa-based real estate (land of 18,612.26 square meters and building of 6,727.36 square meters) to Daiwa House Industry Company, Limited.Says it expects an extraordinary profit of 1,008 million yen for FY ending Dec. 2015.Says the profit was recorded as gain on selling of the real estate. Full Article
TOKAI CARBON expects extraordinary profit for FY 2015
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:Expected extraordinary profit of 5,814 mln yen for FY ending Dec. 2015 for selling of securities. Full Article
TOKAI CARBON plans to sell property
TOKAI CARBON CO LTD:To sell a Kanagawa-based property (land and building) at an undisclosed price on Dec. 18. Full Article
BRIEF-Tokai Carbon sees combination of cost cutting, price increases contributing roughly 4 bln Yen to group oper profit over 2 years through 2018 - Nikkei
* Tokai Carbon Co sees combination of cost cutting, price increases contributing roughly 4 billion Yen to group operating profit over 2 years through 2018 - Nikkei