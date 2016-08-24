Edition:
United Kingdom

NGK Insulators Ltd (5333.T)

5333.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,211JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥19 (+0.87%)
Prev Close
¥2,192
Open
¥2,184
Day's High
¥2,214
Day's Low
¥2,177
Volume
1,114,500
Avg. Vol
1,369,377
52-wk High
¥2,578
52-wk Low
¥1,800

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

R&I affirms NGK Insulators Ltd's rating at "A+" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Wednesday, 24 Aug 2016 

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T> : Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A+" -R&I .Rating outlook stable -R&I.  Full Article

NGK Insulators to add second line at new Poland plant - Nikkei
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 

Nikkei: NGK Insulators will add a second line to produce diesel particulate filters for car exhaust at a new plant in Poland - Nikkei .Second line at NGK Insulators' new Poland plant to be built at cost of about 10 bln yen; plant not scheduled to begin operation until Jan 2017 - Nikkei.  Full Article

NGK Insulators buys 5 mln shares back for 11.2 bln yen
Tuesday, 28 Jun 2016 

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T> :Says it bought 5 million shares back from May 2 to June 28, for totaling 11.2 billion yen.  Full Article

NGK Insulators to repurchase 5 million common stock on N-NET3
Wednesday, 15 Jun 2016 

NGK Insulators Ltd <5333.T>: Says it will repurchase 5 million shares of its common stock on N-NET3 of Nagoya Stock Exchange . Says effective date June 16 . Says repurchase price at 2,235 yen per share (the closing price on June 15) .Says this is part of the share repurchase plan announced on April 28.  Full Article

NGK Insulators to repurchase shares
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

NGK Insulators Ltd:Says to repurchase up to 10 mln shares, representing a 3.06 pct stake.Says share repurchase up to 20 bln yen in total.Says repurchase period from May 2 to June 28.  Full Article

NGK Insulators to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016
Thursday, 28 Apr 2016 

NGK Insulators Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 20 yen per share, for the FY ended March 2016.Dividend issued to shareholders of record as of March 31.Dividend payment date June 30.Says the dividend amount is above the latest forecast of 18 yen per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

NGK Insulators Ltd News

» More 5333.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials