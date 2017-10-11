Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (5401.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumco's top shareholder to cut voting power in co to 7.9 pct

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Sumco Corp <3436.T>:Says co's top shareholder NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL CORPORATION <<<5401.T>>> plans to cut voting power in the co to 7.9 percent from 13.4 percent and will become the second biggest shareholder of the co.Says change will occur on Oct. 17.

Vallourec says merges its two Brazilian companies

Vallourec : Co holds majority stake of 84.6% in vallourec soluções tubulares do brasil, nippon steel & sumitomo metal corp 15%, and sumitomo corp 0.4%. .Finalized merger of vallourec tubos do brasil and vallourec & sumitomo tubos do brasil on 1 october 2016.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is on track to generate 20 billion yen pretax profit abroad in the current year through March 2017-Nikkei

: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal is on track to generate 20 billion yen ($192 million) pretax profit abroad in the current year through March 2017 - Nikkei .Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal sees group pretax profit plunging 35 perceny to 130 billion yen this fiscal yeaR - Nikkei.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's group pretax profit likely to drop 10 pct for the year - Nikkei

Nikkei: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's group pretax profit likely will drop 10 pct for the year ending in March - Nikkei . Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's FY sales likely will total 4.8 trillion yen or so, down 2 pct on the year - Nikkei . Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp is seen logging a pretax profit of around 180 billion yen ($1.71 billion) for the year ending in March - Nikkei .Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp's qtrly pretax profit apparently fell to near zero from 84.4 billion yen in the year-earlier quarter - Nikkei.

BRIEF-R&I affirms Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's rating at "A+", changes outlook to negative

Corrects outlook in headline and 2nd bullet to "negative" from "positive". Also corrects bullets to say source is R&I, not Nippon Steel.Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp <5401.T>: Rating and Investment Information Inc (R&I) says affirmed Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal's rating at "A+" .R&I says changed rating outlook to "negative" from "stable".

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal completes share repurchase

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp <5401.T>: Says it completed repurchase of 40 million shares of its common stock on June 7 .Says shares repurchased is 85.96 billion yen in total.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal intends to hold talks on dividing production assets of Usiminas with Ternium - Nikkei

: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal intends to hold talks on dividing production assets of Brazilian affiliate Usiminas with Ternium - Nikkei .One Proposal Would Give Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, ownership of a Usiminas mill in Ipatinga - Nikkei.

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL to offer takeover bid for shares of Nisshin Steel

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL <5401.T>: Says it will offer a takeover bid for 46,896,300 shares of Nisshin Steel <5413.T> . Says it aims to hold 51 percent voting right in Nisshin Steel, and Nisshin Steel will remain listing on TSE . Says Nisshin Steel will issue new shares to it, if the company cannot buy enough shares in the takeover bid .Says it expects to announces more detailed information in Feb. 2017.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp:Revises year-end dividend forecast to 15 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal to repurchase shares

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp:To repurchase up to 40 million shares, representing 4.33 pct of outstanding.Says share repurchase up to 100 billion yen in total.Says repurchase period from Feb. 2 to June 7.