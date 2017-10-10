Kobe Steel Ltd (5406.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kobe Steel intends to sell real estate business - Nikkei

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Nikkei::Kobe Steel intends to sell real estate business, sale is seen fetching about 50 billion yen - Nikkei.

Kobe Steel's Iron and Steel business is expected to generate around 7 billion yen in pretax profit during FY starting in April 2017 - Nikkei

Nikkei: Kobe Steel's Iron and Steel business is expected to generate around 7 billion yen in pretax profit during the fiscal year starting in April 2017 - Nikkei .Kobe Steel Ltd aims to make the Iron and Steel operations profitable on their own starting next fiscal year - Nikkei.

Kobe Steel lowers consolidated mid-year and full-year outlook for FY 2017

Kobe Steel Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated mid-year outlook for revenue to 860,000 mln yen from 928,629 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 25,000 mln yen from 47,065 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 10,000 mln yen from 33,082 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 5,000 mln yen from 13,428 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 1.37 yen from 3.70 yen.Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 1,750,000 mln yen from 1,822,805 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 65,000 mln yen from 68,445 mln yen.Sees an increased ordinary profit forecast to 35,000 mln yen from 28,927 mln yen.Sees an increased net profit forecast to 20,000 mln yen from a loss of 21,556 mln yen.Sees an increased earnings per share to 5.50 yen from a loss of 5.93 yen.FY 2017 revenues of 1,793.07 billion yen, net income of 27.39 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Says slow down of economy in emerging countries, lower oil price and sluggish in demand as main reason for the forecast.

Kobe Steel announces change of chairman

Kobe Steel Ltd:Says Hiroshi Sato will no longer serve as chairman.Effective April 1.

Kobe Steel lowers consolidated full-year outlook and cancels year-end dividend for FY 2016

Kobe Steel Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for the FY ending March 2016.Revenue forecast decreased to 1,840,000 million yen from 1,870,000 million yen.Operating profit forecast decreased to 65,000 million yen from 90,000 million yen.Ordinary profit forecast decreased to 25,000 million yen from 55,000 million yen.Net profit forecast decreased to a loss of 20,000 million yen from 20,000 million yen.Earnings per share decreased to a loss of 5.50 yen from 5.50 yen.Comments that decreased selling price and sales and increased cost are the main reasons for the forecast.Cancels year-end dividend for FY ending March 2016 and last forecast is an undermined value.

Kobe Steel expects extraordinary loss for Q3 of FY 2016

Kobe Steel Ltd:Expected extraordinary loss of 30.3 bln yen for Q3 of FY ending March 2016, for affiliates business loss.

Kobe Steel announces merger between subsidiaries

Kobe Steel Ltd:To merge its wholly owned subsidiary Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. with another Tokyo-based wholly owned subsidiary KOBELCO CRANESCO., LTD. on April 1, 2016.KOBELCO CRANES to be dissolved after the transaction.

Kobe Steel to transfer business to newly established subsidiary

Kobe Steel Ltd:To set up a new wholly owned subsidiary in Tochigi on Jan. 15, 2016.To transfer its power supply related business in Moka city, Tochigi to its newly established subsidiary, effective on Jan. 15, 2016.

Kobe Steel to issue 66th series unsecured corporate bonds

Kobe Steel Ltd:To issue 66th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, subscription date on Nov. 27 and payment date on Dec. 3.The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen, maturity date Dec. 3, 2020 and coupon rate 0.471 pct per annum.Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. included four securities companies will serve as underwriters.