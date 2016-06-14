JFE Holdings Inc (5411.T)
2,390JPY
7:00am BST
¥33 (+1.40%)
¥2,358
¥2,356
¥2,404
¥2,347
3,325,900
3,731,922
¥2,404
¥1,345
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
JFE Holdings to raise about 200 bln yen as early as this month - Nikkei<5411.T>
Nikkei: JFE Holdings will raise about 200 billion yen through 60-year subordinated loans as early as this month - Nikkei . Full Article
JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for Japanese facilities-Nikkei<5411.T>
Nikkei: JFE Holdings unit to standardize core operating system for all its Japanese facilities; to spend $652 million by fiscal 2022- Nikkei . Full Article
R&I downgrades JFE Holdings's rating to "A" and says stable outlook
JFE Holdings Inc <5411.T>: Says Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) downgrades the company's issuer rating to "A" from "A+" .Says rating outlook stable. Full Article
JFE Holdings lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
JFE Holdings Inc:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 3,420,000 million yen from 3,660,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 90,000 million yen from 120,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 65,000 million yen from 100,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 25,000 million yen from 50,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 43.35 yen from 86.69 yen.Says decreased demand for steel including China is the main reason. Full Article
JFE Holdings amends year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
JFE Holdings Inc:Amending year-end dividend forecast to 10 yen per share for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was an undetermined value. Full Article
