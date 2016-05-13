Nisshin Steel Co Ltd (5413.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL to offer takeover bid for shares of Nisshin Steel

NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL <5401.T>: Says it will offer a takeover bid for 46,896,300 shares of Nisshin Steel <5413.T> . Says it aims to hold 51 percent voting right in Nisshin Steel, and Nisshin Steel will remain listing on TSE . Says Nisshin Steel will issue new shares to it, if the company cannot buy enough shares in the takeover bid .Says it expects to announces more detailed information in Feb. 2017.

Nisshin Steel expects extraordinary loss and profit for FY 2016

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:Expected extraordinary loss of about 5.5 bln yen for impairment loss of fixed assets and expected extraordinary profit of about 5.4 bln yen for profit on reversal of reserve for special repairs for FY ending March 2016.

Nisshin Steel lowers consolidated full-year outlook and issues year-end dividend outlook for FY 2016

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 549,000 million yen from 561,000 million yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 11,000 million yen from 12,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 6,500 million yen from 9,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 1,000 million yen from 4,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 9.12 yen from 41.05 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 553.48 billion yen, net profit of 4.59 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Raises year-end dividend outlook to 25 yen per share, from an undetermined value for the same fiscal year.

Nisshin Steel to issue mid-year dividend for FY 2016

Nisshin Steel Co Ltd:To issue a mid-year dividend of 15 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for FY ending March 2016.Payment date Nov. 30.Says latest dividend forecast was 15 yen per share.