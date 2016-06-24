Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Nippon Light Metal Holdings adjusts conversion price for 2018 due yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd <5703.T> :Says it adjusts the conversion price for 2018 due yen denominated convertible bonds with warrants to 198.9 yen per share, from 200.0 yen per share, effective June 25.

Nippon Light Metal Holdings says unit fined by Japan Fair Trade Commission

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd:Says its wholly owned subsidiary Nippon Light Metal Company, Ltd. was imposed fine of 215 million yen by Japan Fair Trade Commission due to violation of antitrust law.

Nippon Light Metal Holdings raises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd:Says it raised the year-end dividend forecast to 6 yen per share from 5 yen per share for the FY ending March 2016.

Nippon Light Metal Holdings unit receives surcharge order from Financial Services Agency

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co Ltd:Says its wholly owned unit Nippon Light Metal Company receives a surcharge order from Financial Services Agency on Feb. 5.Says it was required to pay a penalty of 2.15 million yen by Sep. 6.