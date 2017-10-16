Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd (5706.T)
5,670JPY
7:00am BST
¥20 (+0.35%)
¥5,650
¥5,620
¥5,680
¥5,540
572,000
903,112
¥6,080
¥2,080
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Mitsui Mining and Smelting's sales to climb 20% for April-September half - Nikkei
Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nikkei: :Mitsui Mining And Smelting's sales are likely to climb 20 pct to just under 245 billion yen for April-September half - Nikkei.Mitsui Mining & Smelting's pretax profit for the half ended September is poised to nearly double on the year to about 17 billion yen - Nikkei . Full Article
Mitsui Mining & Smelting's pretax profit for April-June quarter fell about 30 pct on the year - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsui Mining & Smelting's pretax profit for the April-June quarter likely fell about 30% on the year to around 4.5 billion yen - Nikkei . Mitsui Mining & Smelting's pretax profit for the April-June quarter likely fell about 30% on the year to around 4.5 billion yen - Nikkei .Mitsui Mining & Smelting will likely keep its guidance calling for 14 billion yen pretax profit for the full year through March - Nikkei. Full Article
Mitsui Mining and Smelting announces change of president
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd:Appoints Keiji Nishida as new president to succeed Sadao Senda.Effective April 1. Full Article
Mitsui Mining and Smelting lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
Mitsui Mining and Smelting Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 442,000 mln yen from 470,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 13,500 mln yen from 21,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 10,500 mln yen from 10,500 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 18,500 mln yen from 8,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 32.39 yen from 14.01 yen.Comments the sharp decrease in metal price as the main reason for the forecast. Full Article
