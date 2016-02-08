Toho Zinc Co Ltd (5707.T)

Toho Zinc Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 113,400 mln yen from 116,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to a loss of 1,200 mln yen from 3,500 mln yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to a loss of 2,000 mln yen from 2,400 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to a loss of 18,300 mln yen from 600 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to a loss of 134.76 yen from 4.42 yen.Says sluggish in core businesses as main reason for the forecast.Says it lowered the year-end dividend forecast to 5 yen per share from 7 yen per share for the fiscal year ending March 2016.