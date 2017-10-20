DOWA Holdings Co Ltd (5714.T)
4,660JPY
7:00am BST
¥10 (+0.22%)
¥4,650
¥4,610
¥4,665
¥4,575
190,500
349,855
¥5,045
¥3,425
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms DOWA Holdings's rating at "A" and says stable outlook-R&I
R&I affirms Dowa Holdings Co Ltd's rating at "A" and announces stable outlook -R&I
Mitsubishi Materials' Group profit likely fell over 20%, Dowa Holdings profit likely fell 40% for April-June quarter - Nikkei
Nikkei: Mitsubishi Materials' Group operating profit apparently plunged over 20% from year-earlier level to 12.5 bln yen or so for April-June quarter - nikkeiquarter - Nikkei . Profit for Dowa Holdings likely tumbled 40% to around 6.5 bln yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Sales for Dowa Holdings fell 20% to about 90 billion yen for April-June quarter - Nikkei . Mitsubishi Materials Corp's sales likely dipped over 10% to around 310 billion yen for the April-June quarter - Nikkei .Dowa Holdings,Mitsubishi Materials' Group seen retaining forecasts of declining 2017 profit,sales when April-June qtr earnings are announced - Nikkei. Full Article
DOWA HOLDINGS lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016
DOWA HOLDINGS CO LTD:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 418,000 million yen from 445,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees a decrease of operating profit forecast to 38,500 million yen from 42,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 38,500 million yen from 42,500 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast to 22,500 million yen from 27,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 76.03 yen from 91.24 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 448.91 billion yen, net income of 27.58 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the mental price decrease and slow pace in growth in China and Southeast Asian countries are the main reasons for the forecast. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Japan's Mitsubishi Materials expects H2 copper output to rise 14 pct y/y
