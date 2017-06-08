Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Totoku Electric unit says fire accident

June 8 (Reuters) - Totoku Electric Co Ltd <5807.T>:* Says fire accident happened in plant of unit PT. TOTOKU INDONESIA on April 30.* No personnel were injured.* The plant and office were destroyed by fire.

Furukawa Electric to get underground and submarine power transmission business from VISCAS corp

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd <5801.T>: Says it will get underground and submarine power transmission business of VISCAS Corp on Oct. 3 . Says the acquisition price is not disclosed .Says VISCAS Corp is a JV, in which the co is holding 50 percent stake.

Furukawa Electric reaches to settlement of collective civil suit

Furukawa Electric <5801.T>: Says it reached to settlement of a collective civil suit related to trading of wire harnesses and related products for automotive in U.S .Says settlement money is $56 million.

Furukawa Electric amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Says the company increased the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 875,000 million yen from 870,000 million yen for FY ended March 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 27,000 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of ordinary profit forecast to 18,500 million yen from 23,000 million yen.Net profit with unchanged 10,000 million yen.Sees full-year earnings per share of 14.16 yen.Sales increase of telecommunications segment as reason for raise.

Furukawa Electric to sell real estate

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To sell Oyama-based real estate (land of 65,818 square meters and building of 29,694.14 square meters) at 4.3 billion yen in late August.

Furukawa Electric to transfer land

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:To transfer Yokohama-based land of 72,439.62 square meters at 17 billion yen to Television KANAGAWA in middle March.

R&I affirms Furukawa Electric's rating at "BBB+" and announces stable outlook

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "BBB+".Rating outlook stable.

Furukawa Electric amends consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

Furukawa Electric Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 890,000 million yen from 910,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Confirms the operating profit forecast at 23,000 million yen.Confirms the ordinary profit forecast at 23,000 million yen.Confirms the net profit attributable to parent company's shareholders forecast at 10,000 million yen.Confirms the earnings per share at 14.16 yen.FY 2016 revenues of 900.87 billion yen, net income of 8.85 billion yen – Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Comments the sales decrease is the main reason for the forecast.