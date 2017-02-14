Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (5802.T)
1,904JPY
7:00am BST
¥31 (+1.65%)
¥1,874
¥1,873
¥1,908
¥1,866
3,120,900
2,630,897
¥1,949
¥1,334
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
R&I affirms Sumitomo Electric Industries's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook – R&I
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd <5802.T>: Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-" – R&I .Rating outlook stable– R&I. Full Article
Sumitomo Electric Industries to acquire American autoparts maker Keystone for 7 billion yen - Nikkei<5802.T>
Nikkei : To spend around 7 billion yen ($67.7 million) to acquire American autoparts maker keystone - Nikkei . Expect the purchase to help expand sales in powdered metal parts business to 80 billion yen in year ending March 2018- Nikkei . Full Article
Sumitomo Electric Industries completes 13.2 mln shares repurchase
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd <5802.T> :Says it bought 13.2 million shares back for 20 billion yen from May 16 to June 14. Full Article
Sumitomo Electric Industries updates share repurchase status
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd <5802.T>: Says it repurchased 5.8 million shares for 8.52 billion yen in total from May 16 to May 31 . Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on May 13 .Says accumulatively repurchased 5.8 million shares as of May 31. Full Article
Sumitomo Electric Industries to use up to 20 bln yen buying back up to 16 mln shares
Sumitomo Electric Industries <5802.T>: Says it plans to use up to 20 bln yen buying back up to 16 mln shares .Says repurchase period from May 16 to Sep. 30. Full Article
R&I affirms Sumitomo Electric Industries's rating at "AA-" and announces stable outlook
Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "AA-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article
BRIEF-India's RPP Infra Projects gets order worth INR 389 mln
* Construction of concrete duct bank & supply of necessary items including HDPE pipes for 13.50 km from Vadakkancherry for worth of INR 389 million