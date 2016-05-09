Okuma Corp (6103.T)
6103.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
6,640JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)
¥80 (+1.22%)
¥80 (+1.22%)
Prev Close
¥6,560
¥6,560
Open
¥6,530
¥6,530
Day's High
¥6,650
¥6,650
Day's Low
¥6,470
¥6,470
Volume
272,300
272,300
Avg. Vol
334,816
334,816
52-wk High
¥6,825
¥6,825
52-wk Low
¥4,020
¥4,020
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Okuma to launch new plant
Okuma Corp <6103.T>: Says to launch a new plant in Aichi prefecture, for production of lathe and grinding .Says operation will start from March 2017. Full Article
R&I affirms OKUMA 's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook
OKUMA Corp:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-".Rating outlook stable. Full Article