Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)
1,305JPY
7:00am BST
¥5 (+0.38%)
¥1,300
¥1,304
¥1,307
¥1,302
9,747,000
9,788,278
¥1,590
¥1,222
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Japan Post Bank receives approval regarding development of new business
June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd <7182.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new bank business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop loans related business, asset management business and other bank related business . Full Article
Japan Post Insurance receives approval regarding development of new insurance business
June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd <7181.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new insurance business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop whole life insurance, fixed term annuity insurance and disaster special contract related new business . Full Article
Japan Post Holdings to sell its internet payment unit to GMO Internet Group - Nikkei
Nikkei: Japan Post Holdings will sell an online payment service operation that has failed to attract customers amid competition from big e-commerce co's - Nikkei . Japan Post Holdings projects a net profit of 12 billion yen ($119 million) for the year ending in March - Nikkei . As Part Of Japan Post Deal To Unload Internet Payment Unit,GMO'S Payment Service Unit Will Take Over The Business,Japan Post Finance Will Be Liquidated - Nikkei .The Japan Post Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank group will take on japan post finance employees after divestiture of Japan Post Finance - Nikkei. Full Article
Japan Post Holdings announces change of president
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Appoints Masatsugu Nagato as president to replace Taizo Nishimura.Effective April 1. Full Article
Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Completes repurchase of 383,306,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 730,964,542,000 yen in total, on Dec. 3.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19. Full Article
Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares
Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 383,306,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 1,907 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19. Full Article
Japan Post to invest funds from future group share sales for growth: CEO
TOKYO Japan Post Holdings will use proceeds from future share sales of its financial units on growth measures including on acquisitions, rather than giving money back to shareholders, its CEO said on Friday.