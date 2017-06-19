Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178.T)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Japan Post Bank receives approval regarding development of new business

June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank Co Ltd <7182.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new bank business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop loans related business, asset management business and other bank related business .

Japan Post Insurance receives approval regarding development of new insurance business

June 19 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd <7181.T>:* Says it received approval regarding development of new insurance business, from the commissioner of the Financial Services Agency and Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, on June 19 .* Says it will mainly develop whole life insurance, fixed term annuity insurance and disaster special contract related new business .

Japan Post Holdings to sell its internet payment unit to GMO Internet Group - Nikkei

Nikkei: Japan Post Holdings will sell an online payment service operation that has failed to attract customers amid competition from big e-commerce co's - Nikkei . Japan Post Holdings projects a net profit of 12 billion yen ($119 million) for the year ending in March - Nikkei . As Part Of Japan Post Deal To Unload Internet Payment Unit,GMO'S Payment Service Unit Will Take Over The Business,Japan Post Finance Will Be Liquidated - Nikkei .The Japan Post Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust bank group will take on japan post finance employees after divestiture of Japan Post Finance - Nikkei.

Japan Post Holdings announces change of president

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Appoints Masatsugu Nagato as president to replace Taizo Nishimura.Effective April 1.

Japan Post Holdings completes share repurchase

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:Completes repurchase of 383,306,000 shares of its common stock, at the price of 730,964,542,000 yen in total, on Dec. 3.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.

Japan Post Holdings to repurchase shares

Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd:To repurchase up to 383,306,000 shares of its common stock on Dec. 3.Share repurchase price is 1,907 yen per share, the closing price of Dec. 2.Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Oct. 19.