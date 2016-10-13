Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act. Full Article
Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei. Full Article
Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated
Joy Global Inc
Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction
Joy Global
Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu
Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28. Full Article
Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu
Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd. Full Article
