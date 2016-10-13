Edition:
United Kingdom

Komatsu Ltd (6301.T)

6301.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,577JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥-2 (-0.06%)
Prev Close
¥3,579
Open
¥3,570
Day's High
¥3,581
Day's Low
¥3,551
Volume
3,078,500
Avg. Vol
3,510,474
52-wk High
¥3,584
52-wk Low
¥2,131

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Joy Global: Merger deal with Komatsu receives early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino Act
Thursday, 13 Oct 2016 

Komatsu Ltd <6301.T>:Joy Global Inc - on October 12, 2016, merger deal with Komatsu received early termination of waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act.  Full Article

Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei
Friday, 12 Aug 2016 

: Komatsu to develop construction machinery in Indonesia - Nikkei .Komatsu will open a site in Indonesia for developing construction equipment as early as the fall - Nikkei.  Full Article

Joy Global says Komatsu to pay co $150 mln if deal terminated
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Joy Global Inc :If merger terminated, Komatsu to pay co termination fee of $150 million in cash.  Full Article

Joy Global to be acquired by Komatsu in $3.7 billion all-cash transaction
Thursday, 21 Jul 2016 

Joy Global : Board unanimously approved merger agreement under which subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd will buy Joy Global in all-cash transaction .Komatsu intends to operate Joy Global as a separate subsidiary of Komatsu.  Full Article

Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire shares of Komatsu House from Komatsu
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 

Nissei Build Kogyo Co Ltd:Says Nissei Build Kogyo to acquire 11,866,000 shares of Tokyo-based company Komatsu House from Komatsu.Says Nissei Build Kogyo to hold 85 pct voting rights (11,866,000 shares) in Komatsu House after transaction, up from 0 pct.Transaction price 5,650 mln yen (including advisory cost).Planned effective April 28.  Full Article

Mitsui & Co Ltd to transfer stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu
Tuesday, 15 Dec 2015 

Mitsui & Co Ltd:To transfer 60 pct stake in Road Machinery Co., S.A. de C.V. to subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Komatsu Ltd News

Factbox - Kobe Steel's data fabrication leaves manufacturers scrambling

TOKYO Kobe Steel Ltd's admission that it fabricated specifications on some of its aluminium, copper and other products has left about 500 affected companies scrambling to pin down the potential impact.

» More 6301.T News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials