Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries completes share purchase of FW Energie B.V. for $198 mln

June 26(Reuters) - Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd <6302.T>:Says it bought 212 shares (100 percent voting rights) of the Netherlands-based firm FW Energie B.V. for $198 million on June 23 .Acquisition plan was announced on March 2.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd's sales are projected to increase 7 pct for current fiscal year - Nikkei

April 19 (Reuters) - Nikkei:Sumitomo Heavy Industries is likely to log a consolidated operating profit of around 52 billion yen for the current fiscal year - Nikkei.Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd's sales are projected to increase 7 percent to about 720 billion yen for the current fiscal year - Nikkei.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries announces merger between units

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd <6302.T>: Says its unit Sumitomo Heavy Industries Environment Co.,Ltd will undertake the merger with Sumiju Environmental Engineering,Co.Ltd. on April 1, 2017 .Says Sumiju Environmental Engineering,Co.Ltd. will be dissolved after the merger.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries announces filing of lawsuit against the co by Kyoto City

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd <6302.T>: Says the co received a copy of a written appeal that was submitted to the Osaka High Court by the City of Kyoto(the City) which outlines their objections to the court decision that was previously disclosed on May 27 . Says the City requested that the Osaka High Court revoke the part of the decision dismissing the City’s claims .Says the City also requested the incinerated ash melting facility to be dismantled and is seeking for compensation payment and legal fees for 18.45 billion yen in total.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries receives judgment of lawsuit against Kyoto City

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd <6302.T>: Says the company received judgment of the lawsuit regarding a case filed by Kyoto City on March 20, 2014 . Says the Kyoto City deemed that it would not be possible for the company to handover the incinerated ash melting facility by the agreed upon date and was seeking the compensation from the company . Says the judgment ordered the Kyoto City to dismiss the request and while ordered the company to dismiss counterclaim .Says the Kyoto City will pay the litigation cost of the lawsuit and the company will bear the litigation cost of counterclaim.