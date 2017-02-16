Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Hitachi Construction Machinery extends ToB period for shares of Bradken

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T> :Says co once again extends ToB period for shares of Bradken Ltd to March 10 from Feb. 24 disclosed previously.

Hitachi Construction Machinery starts ToB for shares of Bradken at A$3.25 per share

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd <6305.T>:Says it starts ToB for shares of Bradken Ltd at A$3.25 per share, during the period from Nov. 1, 2016 to Feb. 10, 2017.

Bradken unanimously recommends takeover offer from Hitachi Construction Machinery Co

Bradken Ltd : "bradken's board unanimously recommends cash takeover offer from hcm" . Hitachi construction machinery co., to make a cash takeover offer for 100% of ordinary shares of bradken at $3.25 per share . hitachi construction machinery co entered into a takeover bid implementation agreement with bradken ltd .Deal value represents an implied fully diluted market capitalisation of $688.5 million and an enterprise value of $976.1 million.

Hitachi Construction: to buy Bradken for 689 mln Australian dollars

Japan's Hitachi Construction Machinery Co <6305.T> says:.

Hitachi Construction Machinery sees Indian sales growth of 43 pct for FY ending in March - Nikkei

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Hitachi Construction Machinery forecasts Indian sales growth of 43% to 57.8 billion yen for the fiscal year ending in march - Nikkei.

Hitachi Construction Machinery corrects year-end dividend issue for FY 2016

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date May 31 instead of May 23.

Hitachi Construction Machinery to issue year-end dividend for FY 2016

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To issue a year-end dividend of 10 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of March 31, for FY ended March 2016.Payment date May 23.

Hitachi Construction Machinery announces result of early-retirement program

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Says 489 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Sep. 29, 2015.Effective period of retirement is from Jan. 20 to March 20.A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants.Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance.

Hitachi Construction Machinery to transfer wheel loader business to unit KCM

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:To transfer wheel loader development and manufacturing business, to unit KCM.Effective April 1.

Hitachi Construction Machinery amends consolidated full-year outlook and year-end dividend for FY 2016

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co Ltd:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 760,000 million yen from 780,000 million yen for FY ending March 2016.Sees operating profit forecast at 30,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of pre-tax profit forecast to 19,500 million yen from 21,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 9,500 million yen from 13,000 million yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 44.68 yen from 61.15 yen.Comments the sales decrease of construction equipment and mining machines is the main reason for the forecast.Amending year-end dividend forecast to an undetermined value for FY ending March 2016.Latest dividend forecast was 30 yen per share.