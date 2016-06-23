Kubota Corp (6326.T)
Kubota Corp secures 11.4 bln yen order to supply and install water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei<6326.T>
Nikkei: Kubota Corp has secured an order worth 11.4 billion yen to supply and install 68km of water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei . Full Article
KUBOTA to buy Great Plains Manufacturing
KUBOTA Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to fully acquire a 100 pct stake in a US-based farm machine maker Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., by July .Says transaction amount is $430 million. Full Article
KUBOTA to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
KUBOTA CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 14 yen per share. Full Article
KUBOTA to retire 1.3 mln shares
KUBOTA CORP:To retire 1,300,000 shares (0.1 percent stake) of its common stock on Dec. 30. Full Article
KUBOTA CORP recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC
KUBOTA CORP:Recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC.Recall of about 11500.Recall due to Hazard Combustible debris can make contact with the exhaust manifold and ignite, posing a fire hazard. Full Article
KUBOTA to issue mid-year dividend and revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
KUBOTA CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 1.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.Revises year-end dividend forecast to 14 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 2016. Full Article
Nikkei rises for 3rd day, helped by cyclical stocks
* Nisshinbo closes 26 pct higher on platinum-free fuel-cell catalysts