Kubota Corp secures 11.4 bln yen order to supply and install water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei<6326.T>

Nikkei: Kubota Corp has secured an order worth 11.4 billion yen to supply and install 68km of water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei .

KUBOTA to buy Great Plains Manufacturing

KUBOTA Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to fully acquire a 100 pct stake in a US-based farm machine maker Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., by July .Says transaction amount is $430 million.

KUBOTA to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 14 yen per share.

KUBOTA to retire 1.3 mln shares

KUBOTA CORP:To retire 1,300,000 shares (0.1 percent stake) of its common stock on Dec. 30.

KUBOTA CORP recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC

KUBOTA CORP:Recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC.Recall of about 11500.Recall due to Hazard Combustible debris can make contact with the exhaust manifold and ignite, posing a fire hazard.

KUBOTA to issue mid-year dividend and revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 1.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.Revises year-end dividend forecast to 14 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.