Kubota Corp (6326.T)

6326.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

2,108JPY
7:00am BST
Change (% chg)

¥40 (+1.93%)
Prev Close
¥2,068
Open
¥2,068
Day's High
¥2,108
Day's Low
¥2,063
Volume
4,107,300
Avg. Vol
3,567,241
52-wk High
¥2,108
52-wk Low
¥1,484

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Kubota Corp secures 11.4 bln yen order to supply and install water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei<6326.T>
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 

Nikkei: Kubota Corp has secured an order worth 11.4 billion yen to supply and install 68km of water pipes in Chittagong - Nikkei .  Full Article

KUBOTA to buy Great Plains Manufacturing
Friday, 13 May 2016 

KUBOTA Corp <6326.T> : Says it plans to fully acquire a 100 pct stake in a US-based farm machine maker Great Plains Manufacturing, Inc., by July .Says transaction amount is $430 million.  Full Article

KUBOTA to issue year-end dividend for FY 2015
Tuesday, 16 Feb 2016 

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a year-end dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Dec. 31, 2015, for FY ended Dec. 2015.Payment date March 28.Says latest dividend forecast was 14 yen per share.  Full Article

KUBOTA to retire 1.3 mln shares
Friday, 18 Dec 2015 

KUBOTA CORP:To retire 1,300,000 shares (0.1 percent stake) of its common stock on Dec. 30.  Full Article

KUBOTA CORP recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC
Tuesday, 8 Dec 2015 

KUBOTA CORP:Recall of RTV-X1100C series utility vehicles - CPSC.Recall of about 11500.Recall due to Hazard Combustible debris can make contact with the exhaust manifold and ignite, posing a fire hazard.  Full Article

KUBOTA to issue mid-year dividend and revises year-end dividend forecast for FY 2016
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 

KUBOTA CORP:To issue a mid-year dividend of 14 yen per share to all the shareholders of record as of Sep. 30, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.Payment date Dec. 1.Says the latest dividend forecast amount is an undetermined value.Revises year-end dividend forecast to 14 yen per share from an undetermined value, for the fiscal year ending March 2016.  Full Article

