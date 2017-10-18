Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ebara to issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 bln yen

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ebara Corp <6361.T>:Says it plans to issue 9th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen in total, with term of 5 years .Says payment date Oct. 24, maturity date Oct. 24, 2022 and interest rate 0.18 percent per annum.Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd., Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc will serve as underwriters .

Ebara to change fiscal year end date to Dec. 31

Ebara Corp <6361.T>: Say the company will change fiscal year end date from March 31 each year to Dec. 31 each year .Says 153th fiscal year will be from April 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017.

Ebara adjusts conversion price for sixth series unsecured convertible bond with warrants

Ebara Corp <6361.T> :Says it adjusts conversion price for the sixth series unsecured convertible bond with warrants to 469.9 yen from 477.2 yen, effective July 10.

Ebara files to Tokyo High Court regarding judgement against Yamato Transport Co Ltd

Ebara Corp <6361.T>: Says the company filed to Tokyo High Court on May 17, as it refused to pay part of related damage .Says the result of lawsuit filed by Yamato Transport Co., Ltd was disclosed on April 28.

YAMATO HOLDINGS announces result of lawsuit filed by subsidiary against EBARA CORP

YAMATO HOLDINGS CO LTD:Says YAMATO HOLDINGS has received judgment from Tokyo District Court on April 28 regarding the lawsuit filed by YAMATO HOLDINGS' subsidiary, YAMATO TRANSPORT CO., LTD against EBARA CORP, requesting the disposal of polluted ground and a damage pay.Says Ebara was ordered to pay damage of 5,618,124,016 yen and related delay damage for 6 pct per annual.

EBARA lowers consolidated full-year outlook for FY 2016

EBARA CORP:Says the company lowered the consolidated full-year outlook for revenue to 486,235 mln yen from 497,000 mln yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2016.Operating profit forecast increased to 38,011 mln yen from 37,000 mln yen.Ordinary profit forecast increased to 36,471 mln yen from 36,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of net profit forecast to 17,443 mln yen from 24,000 mln yen.Sees a decrease of earnings per share to 37.52 yen from 51.63 yen.Says revenue and net profit outlook lowered due to decreased sales in Fluid Machinery & Systems business and extraordinary loss.

R&I affirms EBARA CORP‘s rating at "A-" and stable outlook

EBARA CORP:Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the rating on EBARA CORP at "A-".Rating outlook stable.

Rasa to acquire additional shares of Pacific Machinery & Engineering from EBARA CORP

Rasa Corp:Says to acquire 1,960 shares (20 pct stake) in Pacific Machinery & Engineering Co.,Ltd from Ebara Corporation, for 659 mln yen.Planned effective April 4.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to buy machinery equipment from NuFlare Technology, Ultratech SE Asia and EBARA

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd:To buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$2,720 million in total from NuFlare Technology Inc., Ultratech SE Asia Pte. Ltd. and EBARA Corp.